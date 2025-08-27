What happened to Hollywood’s iconic stars of the 1970s?

With her iconic spin transformation, Lynda Carter shot to fame in the ‘70s for her portrayal of the titular superhero in the 1976 TV series Wonder Woman. A former beauty pageant queen, she went on to star in shows like Partners in Crime (1984) and Hawkeye (1994), while also showcasing her singing talents through a variety of specials.

Post Wonder Woman, Carter remained a familiar face on screen and stage. In recent years, she’s made nostalgic appearances in Supergirl (2016–2018) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), but largely enjoys life away from the spotlight, devoting much of her time to charity work and advocacy. Her original portrayal of the Amazonian hero remains a cultural cornerstone for many film fans.