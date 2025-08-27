What happened to Hollywood’s iconic stars of the 1970s?

Bell-bottoms, boogie beats, and big hair – the 1970s gave rise to a dazzling roster of talent that not only shaped entertainment but also influenced pop culture for years to come. While some of these icons continued their rise to stardom, others chose to step away from the spotlight, pursuing new paths or embracing quieter lives away from the public eye. We’ve rounded up 11 film and TV stars from the decade whose work transformed showbiz, and take a look at where they are today.
Lynda Carter
With her iconic spin transformation, Lynda Carter shot to fame in the ‘70s for her portrayal of the titular superhero in the 1976 TV series Wonder Woman. A former beauty pageant queen, she went on to star in shows like Partners in Crime (1984) and Hawkeye (1994), while also showcasing her singing talents through a variety of specials.
Post Wonder Woman, Carter remained a familiar face on screen and stage. In recent years, she’s made nostalgic appearances in Supergirl (2016–2018) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), but largely enjoys life away from the spotlight, devoting much of her time to charity work and advocacy. Her original portrayal of the Amazonian hero remains a cultural cornerstone for many film fans.
Ali MacGraw
Ali MacGraw was an awards show darling in the early ‘70s, earning a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer for Goodbye, Columbus (1969), and an Academy Award nomination for her starring role in Love Story (1970). Ali quickly became one of the most recognisable actresses of the decade, even receiving a hand-and-footprints ceremony at Hollywood’s famous Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in 1972 despite only having three film credits.
Following a highly publicised affair with her The Getaway (1972) co-star, Steve McQueen, Ali withdrew from the limelight, appearing in a string of smaller films throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s. In her 1991 autobiography Moving Pictures, Ali chronicled her rapid rise to fame and her struggles with alcohol addiction. Nowadays, Ali enjoys a peaceful life away from the silver screen and is known for her animal rights advocacy.
Tatum O’Neal
At the age of 10, Tatum O’Neal became the youngest person ever to win an Academy Award for her role in Paper Moon (1973), co-starring alongside her father, Ryan O’Neal. As a child actor, she appeared in films like The Bad News Bears (1976) and International Starlet (1978), before stepping back from more frequent roles in the mid ‘80s.
Tatum’s career was tempered by several highly publicised personal struggles, including a notoriously strained relationship with her father, which she later detailed in her autobiography A Paper Life (2004). Since then, she has guest starred on shows like Sex and the City and Criminal Minds, but largely refrained from lead roles. She is currently in recovery following a stroke in 2020, and continues to make frequent media appearances.
Ryan O’Neal
Like his daughter Tatum, Ryan O’Neal was a ‘70s screen staple, known for films like What’s Up, Doc? (1972) opposite Barbra Streisand, and Love Story with the aforementioned Ali MacGraw. One of Hollywood’s go-to leading men of the era, his later years were marked by legal troubles and his publicly strained relationship with Tatum.
In the 2000s, Ryan made guest appearances on popular shows like Desperate Housewives, 90210, and Bones, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021, next to Ali MacGraw and his former partner, Farrah Fawcett. Ryan passed away two years later from congestive heart failure, following a decades-long battle with cancer.
Raquel Welch
With her unforgettable role in One Million Years B.C. (1966), Raquel Welch became a global sex symbol – despite only having three lines of dialogue. By the ‘70s, she was one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces, starring in hits like Myra Breckinridge (1970) and The Three Musketeers (1973), which earned her a Golden Globe. Following her popularity, she hosted the prime-time variety special Really, Raquel (1974), showcasing her talent as a singer, dancer, and comedian.
Though her film appearances slowed down in the decades that followed, she remained a pop culture icon, guest-starring in shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Seinfeld. Raquel sadly passed away in 2023 at the age of 82, but her impact on ‘70s Hollywood remains instantly recognisable.
Linda Blair
Linda Blair became one of the first true scream queens with her legendary role as Regan MacNeil, the young girl possessed by a demon, in The Exorcist (1973). Her chilling performance earned her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination, and she later reprised the role in several of the film’s sequels. Outside of many horror and slasher roles, she also starred in the musical film Roller Boogie (1979).
Linda gradually transitioned away from mainstream fame in the late ‘80s and ‘90s, pursuing more independent projects and TV appearances, also founding the animal rights non-profit organisation Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation. She recently made a surprise return to her most famous role in The Exorcist: Believer (2023), reminding audiences why she remains a horror icon.
Susan Dey
Susan Dey became a ‘70s sweetheart for her role as Laurie Partridge in the musical sitcom The Partridge Family (1970–1974), which made her one of TV’s most recognisable teen stars of the decade. She later starred in the drama series L.A. Law from 1986 to 1992, which earned her the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 1988.
Following L.A. Law, Susan moved away from the Hollywood spotlight, instead appearing in a slew of television films throughout the ‘90s. She retired from acting in the early 2000s and largely keeps a low public profile, devoting her time to humanitarian work. While Susan has stated that she misses acting, she is very happy with her life and doesn’t have any concrete plans to return to the profession.
Bo Derek
Bo Derek shot to fame with her breakout role in the romantic comedy film 10 (1979), where she instantly became a pop culture sensation. She went on to star in A Change of Seasons (1980) alongside Anthony Hopkins, and a series of films directed by her husband, John Derek, including Tarzan, the Ape Man (1981) and Bolero (1984).
Bo gradually stepped away from stardom and pivoted towards business ventures and advocacy, known for her outspoken support of US veterans and horse welfare, even serving on the California Horse Racing Board. Her impact as a cultural icon, as well as her off-screen contributions, has extended her legacy beyond Hollywood.
Lee Majors
Lee Majors was a defining face of ‘70s TV, best known for his role as the rugged action hero in The Six Million Dollar Man (1973–1978) and the charismatic bounty hunter in The Fall Guy (1981–1986). His all-American persona made him a household name for decades, with his high-profile marriage to Farrah Fawcett from 1973 to 1982 amplifying his star power in Hollywood.
While he largely left starring roles behind in the ‘80s, Lee continued to make guest appearances in shows like Will & Grace and Grey’s Anatomy, and appeared in several television films. With nearly 140 acting credits to his name, his most recent role was a cameo in the 2024 film remake of The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.
Farrah Fawcett
The other half of the iconic ‘70s power couple, Farrah Fawcett rose to fame with her role in the first season of the original Charlie’s Angels (1976–1981), as well as her recurring role alongside her husband in The Six Million Dollar Man. As well as a successful acting career, she was renowned for her iconic golden locks and beauty, becoming a defining pop culture symbol of the decade and inspiring fans with her unmistakable look.
Farrah had a series of award-nominated TV acting roles in the ‘90s, and continued to keep up her acting career going into the millennium with guest appearances on shows like Ally McBeal and Spin City. Sadly, Farrah passed away in 2009 following a prolonged battle with cancer, which she had chronicled in the 2009 documentary Farrah’s Story. She remained active in its production despite her health struggles and received a posthumous Emmy nomination for her work. Farrah continues to be remembered for her legacy of resilience and groundbreaking contributions to television.