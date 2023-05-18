Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter, 71, sets pulses racing as she unearths rare swimsuit pic

At 71, actress Lynda Carter, globally known for her 1970s role as the iconic Wonder Woman, continues to stun fans with her timeless beauty.

This week, she reminded followers of her enduring allure by sharing a vintage swimsuit photo on Instagram.

The captivating image, seemingly taken in the 1980s, displays Lynda's toned physique in a black one-piece swimsuit, with her raven locks cascading past her shoulders.

In the image, she poses elegantly while immersed in water. The caption? A simple yet fitting, 'Happy swimsuit season.'

First gracing our screens nearly five decades ago as the legendary Wonder Woman, Lynda has retained her charm.

She was crowned Miss USA in 1972, but interestingly, had only $25 in her bank account when she secured her breakthrough role as Wonder Woman in 1975, a part she played until 1979.

More recently, she made an appearance in the 2020 film adaptation of Wonder Woman alongside Gal Gadot.

However, the following year brought heartache for Lynda when her husband of 37 years, businessman Robert Altman, sadly passed away due to complications from a medical procedure.

Mother to James, 34, and Jessica, 31, Lynda has openly discussed her struggle with grief, stating: “I feel that I need to pick myself up and dust myself off, and put one foot in front of the other and be as courageous as I can be, even when I don’t feel like it, to get past grief.”

In 2018, Lynda spoke about how her character was an inspiration to many women.

“It’s a two-fold thing. I think it is our secret desire to be seen, and that we know on some level that we are strong,” she told Outwire. “Wonder Woman is not a victim. She gives, and when you give, that feeling is so fulfilling. It’s almost a guilty pleasure.

“She has this part of her that is very complex, but her main drive is that she is not going to stand for bullying or people taking advantage of others.”

