Bo Derek looks so different in rare sighting amid romantic date night

Bo Derek turned heads on Wednesday night at the NYC premiere of And Just Like That… alongside her partner of more than two decades, John Corbett.

John reprised his role as Aidan Shaw in season three of the series – which is a revival of Sex and the City – alongside Sarah Jessica Parker.

He looked dapper on the red carpet in a black suit with a black button-up shirt and tinted aviator glasses.

His wife, whom he wed in 2020, looked incredible in a tailored white blazer with metallic studs adorning the sleeves and collar. She wore a black lace shirt underneath and accessorized with a black clutch, and proved her style icon status with the look.

© Variety via Getty Images Bo and John attended the And Just Like That... season three premiere

Her gray-blonde hair was worn down in soft waves, and she looked so different from her days of sporting bright summer-blonde hair at the height of her fame.

Bo seemed right at home beside John as they walked the red carpet. She rarely attends events with her husband, making Wednesday night that much more special for the two.

Decades of love

© Getty Images The couple first met in 2002

The couple first met in 2002 when they were set up on a blind date by film agent Norby Walters. John revealed in 2021 that he and Bo had finally tied the knot in 2020 after almost 20 years together, explaining that the pandemic inspired them to take the jump.

"After 20 years, we decided to get married," he told Jerry O'Connell on The Talk. "We didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.'"

"We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement, all our friends and family knew but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven't had an opportunity," he added.

Living in the spotlight

© Getty Images Bo rose to fame for her role in 10

Bo rocketed to fame in 1979 for her role in the comedy 10, which saw the star portray the film's dream woman with the perfect beach body.

"It was one of those moments where a fairy godmother comes in, taps you on the forehead with her magic wand and changes everything," she admitted to Fox News in 2020.

"People say I'm an icon, whatever that means. I wouldn't call myself that. I don't take it personally. But I played a part that certainly became iconic for sure."

A quiet life

© GC Images The 68-year-old lives on a ranch in Santa Barbara with her husband

Despite being a '70s it girl, Bo now prefers a quieter life on her Santa Barbara ranch which she shares with John and their multitude of animals.

She shared her typical daily routine with Variety, detailing a life far from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. "I am so into a rut and a routine, but normally I'm lucky enough to mix it up with travel," she said.

"But right now, if I'm home, I wake up, make coffee, feed the horses, feed the dogs, feed myself, go to my computer, work in the garden, swim in the pool for exercise and then feed horses, feed dogs, feed ourselves. John and I watch Jeopardy while we eat and then we watch movies all night."

She shared the secret to their long and loving romance to Fox News. "He makes me laugh all the time. He's full of life, full of joy," Bo said. "I became attracted to him and I still am. We take things day by day and I think we are still there."

