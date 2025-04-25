Six Million Dollar Man Lee Majors turns 86 - see what he looks like now

Lee Majors became a true Hollywood legend in the 1970s, thanks to his unforgettable portrayal of Steve Austin in the iconic television show The Six Million Dollar Man.

Almost overnight, he found himself one of the most recognisable faces in the world, capturing audiences with his magnetic screen presence.

This week, Lee reminded fans exactly why he's remained a beloved figure, as he took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate his milestone 86th birthday. In a characteristically warm and playful message, Lee showed the down-to-earth charm that's made him popular with generations of viewers.

"Another year around the sun…and while the calendar might say 86, I like to think of it more as "68" with a few bonus chapters,' Lee joked affectionately, clearly still young at heart. 'Grateful for life, love, and all the blessings. Here’s to living well, staying sharp, and aging like the legends do."

Turning 86

His birthday post immediately drew enthusiastic responses from loyal fans, who rushed to send heartfelt messages of admiration and congratulations. For them, Lee isn't just a former TV star, he's someone whose openness, warmth, and gentle humour continues to resonate decades after his breakout success.

But Lee's journey hasn't always been smooth sailing. His life, especially during those heady years of '70s stardom, was often the focus of intense public interest, particularly due to his high-profile marriage to actress Farrah Fawcett. At the height of their fame, the couple were Hollywood's golden duo, constantly in demand and relentlessly pursued by paparazzi.

© Bettmann Archive Lee Majors with Farrah Fawcett

Lee on his relationship with Farrah Fawcett

In 2019, Lee opened up candidly to People magazine about his relationship with Farrah, recalling the day they first met. It was his publicist who introduced the two stars during a casual coffee. "So that started that," Lee recalled simply, reflecting fondly on how quickly their romance blossomed. "It was very quick, and it lasted about almost 12 years."

Yet fame came with its challenges. Both Lee and Farrah starred on hit shows simultaneously, Lee on The Six Million Dollar Man and Farrah on Charlie’s Angels, making their demanding schedules nearly impossible to balance.

© Getty Images Lee Majors back in the day

"There was a year or so when I think I saw her two weeks in one year," Lee admitted frankly.

"It's very difficult with careers like that. This business is tough. Working 14 hours a day, both of you, and the days went by."

Speaking about the realities of their lives at that time, Lee explained the intense pressure of maintaining a private relationship amid overwhelming public scrutiny.

"'It was hard to get around,'"he shared honestly. "It was not quite as hard as it is today with everyone has a cellphone and the social media is so quick. Back then we only had to deal with the paparazzi at large. A lot of time you could evade them, but not all the time."

Despite their efforts, the strain took its toll. Lee and Farrah eventually separated in 1979, and their divorce was finalised in 1982. Yet even after they went their separate ways, Lee always spoke fondly of their time together.

© Getty Images (L-R) Lee Majors and Faith Majors

Tragically, Farrah passed away in June 2009 at the age of 62 following a courageous battle with cancer.

According to reports from UsWeekly at the time, Lee broke a silence of more than two decades to call Farrah shortly before she passed, demonstrating the deep affection that still existed between them after so many years apart.

Who has Lee married since?

Lee’s marriage to Farrah wasn't his first or last attempt at finding lasting love. He had previously been married to Kathy Robinson from 1961 until 1964, and after Farrah, he wed model Karen Velez in 1988, though they divorced in 1994.

But true lasting happiness finally arrived in 2002, when Lee married Faith Majors. The couple recently celebrated over two decades together, something Lee acknowledges with a sense of pride and humour. In his chat with People, he joked affectionately about their longevity: "It is a record in Hollywood."