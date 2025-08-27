Fan-favorite Yellowstone star missing from Luke Grimes' spin-off as show adds 7 new cast members

Luke Grimes' forthcoming Yellowstone spin-off officially has its cast! It doesn't take being a Yellowstone viewer to know that fans were devastated when the original show, which first premiered in 2018 and starred Kevin Costner for all but the last season, ended last year after five seasons and 53 episodes, seemingly sooner than previously planned. However, now the story of the Dutton family will live on through not one but two spin-offs, one based on Kayce Dutton, titled Y: Marshals, and another based on Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's characters Beth and Rip, which is tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch.

Now, Y: Marshals has officially rounded out its main cast, one week after making its first cast announcement, that of Logan Marshall-Green, who was cast as Pete Calvin, a friend from Kayce's time in the military.

© Shutterstock Luke and Kevin on Yellowstone

The show has officially welcomed seven other cast members, including three from the original show, Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill and Mo Brings Plenty, as series regulars. Also joining the spin-off are Arielle Kebbel, known for Rescue: HI-Surf, Ash Santos, known for Pulse, and Tatanka Means, known for Reservation Dogs, also as series regulars, Brett Cullen, who was most recently on Ransom Canyon, under a recurring role.

Recommended video You may also like TRAILER: Yellowstone final season

Brecken will reprise his role as Kayce's son, Tate Dutton, while Gil and Mo Brings Plenty are reprising their original Yellowstone characters as Thomas Rainwater and Mo, respectively. However, missing from the cast additions is Kelsey Asbille, who played Kayce's wife and Tate's mom Monica in the original show, though Deadline reports her absence will likely be explained.

© Shutterstock Beth and Kayce are both getting spin-offs

The new spin-off will see Luke's character Kayce join an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence. Its premiere episode is being written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes, and is slated to drop midseason in CBS' post-Tracker Sunday 9PM time period.

Luke, in a recent Instagram post marking his last concert of the year (he is a musician in addition to an actor) hinted that they'll go into production soon. After sharing a slew of photos of him on stage, he wrote: "Thanks @underthebigskyfestival for having us back for our last show of the year (gotta go do my other job for a while). This festival feels like home. Thanks to my band for believing in this music we make. Thanks to the music lovers who come out and bring out the energy in us. I can’t believe I get to experience all of this."

© FilmMagic Kelsey so far is not part of the spin-off

As for news on the other forthcoming spin-off, with Kelly and Cole, Deadline has confirmed earlier this week its very first casting outside of those already part of the Yellowstone universe: none other than Annette Bening is joining the show. Annette, who was most recently on the series Apple Never Falls as well as the movie Nyad, will star as Beulah Jackson, the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.

© Getty Three previous Yellowstone stars are coming back for Y: Marshals

The Dutton Ranch will remain on the same present-day timeline as the original series, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, and share much of its DNA. Its logline reads: "The Dutton Ranch, home to Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they've come to cherish their 7,000-acre land. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Finn Little) becomes the man he's supposed to be."