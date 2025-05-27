Cole Hauser sets record straight on rumors about Kelly Reilly Yellowstone spin-off

Cole Hauser is clearing the air on what fans can expect from his forthcoming Yellowstone spin-off.

Many were heartbroken last year to learn that the show, which first premiered in 2018 and starred Kevin Costner for all but the last season, would be coming to an end after five seasons and 53 episodes.

Its unfortunate December ending however was luckily followed by good news: the Rip Wheeler actor and Kelly Reilley, who played on-screen spouses in the show, had their very own spin-off confirmed.

© Getty Kelly and Cole will continue working within the Yellowstone universe

Cole, recently speaking with Fox News Digital, shared some new details on the show, which will premiere in the fall, first declaring: "Well, first of all, it's not Dutton Ranch … That's not the name of it."

However, while the series does not appear to have an official title yet, Cole nonetheless maintained: "We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years."

"Kelly and I are going and working our [expletive] off trying to create something special," he emphasized.

© Shutterstock They play husband and wife Rip and Beth

Bloomberg reported last month that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is already working on the spin-off, along with producer David Glasser and Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy.

Though Cole has since squashed the tentative Dutton Ranch title, it is expected the series will begin airing in the fall, with some anticipating it might premiere in November, mirroring Yellowstone's previews release schedule.

© Noam Galai The Yellowstone cast at the season 5B premiere in 2024

In addition to Kelly and Cole's spin-off, another spin-off starring Luke Grimes, who played fellow Dutton sibling Kayce Dutton, will be coming to CBS in 2026. Both shows will be available to stream on Paramount+, along with two other Yellowstone franchise shows, The Madison, a spin-off starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and 1944, another prequel, such as are 1883 and 1923.

Back in December, Deadline was first to report the news of Kelly and Cole's spin-off, and that the new show will "likely feature other cast members" from the original series. Per the outlet, it will be a direct continuation of the original show's current storyline, and will be set in the same present-day time frame.

© WireImage Cole with his wife Cynthia Daniel

Kelly had previously hinted at being interested in a spin-off, however she played coy when it came to addressing actual plans for one. Speaking with Town & Country in November, she first shared: "I loved this season. There were some really different territories to explore, so I'm not clinging to her. I'm happy to put her back in her padlocked box."

Still, she couldn't deny that there was intrigue both from fans and herself in a Kelly and Rip spin-off. She added: "I am definitely interested in Beth, and who she is after some things have happened. Who is she in peace? As an actor you're like, 'Ooh, let me at that,'" and joked: "Wouldn't it be fun to watch Beth go to therapy?"