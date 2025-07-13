Yellowstone's Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly spin-off confirms recasting update

The highly-anticipated Yellowstone spin-off starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser is coming together.

Many were heartbroken last year to learn that the original show, which first premiered in 2018 and starred Kevin Costner for all but the last season, would be coming to an end after five seasons and 53 episodes.

However, its December ending was luckily followed by good news: Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are coming back with their very own spin-off.

© Alamy Stock Photo Finn will be returning to his role

Now, as the series heads into production, Deadline has confirmed that the role of Carter will not be recast, and will be reprised by Finn Little, who joined the original series for its fourth season.

It's the first member of the Yellowstone universe aside from lead stars Kelly and Cole to be announced as part of the spin-off, which will remain on the same present-day timeline as the original and share much of its DNA.

In the original series, Finn's character Carter is a troubled teen who met Beth at the hospital when she was visiting her ailing father, where his own father was dying.

© Shutterstock Kelly and Cole star as husband and wife

After he loses his father to drug addiction, Beth and Rip take in Carter and give him work on the ranch. Beth is unable to have children due to forced sterilization, and is initially uninterested in motherhood, however she and Rip eventually develop a strong bond with Carter, who stays with them.

What else we know about the spin-off

Cole, recently speaking with Fox News Digital, shared some new details on the show, which will premiere in the fall, first declaring: "Well, first of all, it's not Dutton Ranch … That's not the name of it."

© Getty The co-stars in 2024

However, while the series does not appear to have an official title yet, Cole nonetheless noted: "We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years," and emphasized: "Kelly and I are going and working our [expletive] off trying to create something special."

Bloomberg reported last month that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is already working on the spin-off, along with producer David Glasser and Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy.

© Shutterstock Beth's on-screen brother Kayce (Luke Grimes) is also getting his own spin-off

Though Cole has since squashed the tentative Dutton Ranch title, it is expected the series will begin airing in the fall, with some anticipating it might premiere in November, mirroring Yellowstone's previous release schedule.

In addition to Kelly and Cole's spin-off, another spin-off starring Luke Grimes, who played fellow Dutton sibling Kayce Dutton, will be coming to CBS in 2026. Both shows will be available to stream on Paramount+, along with two other Yellowstone franchise shows, The Madison, a spin-off starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and 1944, another prequel, such as are 1883 and 1923.