Luke Grimes' Yellowstone spin-off welcomes new cast member you'll recognize as he shares clue on filming

Luke Grimes' Yellowstone spin-off is taking shape.

It doesn't take being a Yellowstone viewer to know that fans were devastated when the original show, which first premiered in 2018 and starred Kevin Costner for all but the last season, ended last year after five seasons and 53 episodes, seemingly sooner than previously planned.

To make up for it however, creator Taylor Sheridan has not one but two spin-offs in the works, one featuring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, and another featuring Luke.

© WireImage Luke is also a singer

A new cast member enters the fold

Luke's spin-off is titled Y: Marshals, for which he'll reprise his role as Kayce Dutton, the son of Kevin's character John Dutton.

Per Deadline, the show will see him join an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

The outlet also reported that Logan Marshall-Green has officially joined the show, as Pete Calvin, a friend from Kayce's time in the military.

© Getty New cast member Logan in 2019

Logan is best known for his roles in the action horror Upgrade and in Ridley Scott's Prometheus, and most recently, for a recurring role in the third (and final) season of Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That…, which was recently canceled.

Plus, he is part of the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, and which recently had its first slate of theatre tickets, exactly one year before its release, sell out in minutes.

© Getty With Sarah Jessica Parker on And Just Like That...

Filming soon

Y: Marshals premiere episode is being written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes, and is slated to drop midseason in CBS' post-Tracker Sunday 9PM time period.

© Shutterstock Luke and Kevin in Yellowstone

Luke, in a recent Instagram post marking his last concert of the year (he is a musician in addition to an actor) hinted that they'll go into production soon.

After sharing a slew of photos of him on stage, he wrote: "Thanks @underthebigskyfestival for having us back for our last show of the year (gotta go do my other job for a while). This festival feels like home. Thanks to my band for believing in this music we make. Thanks to the music lovers who come out and bring out the energy in us. I can’t believe I get to experience all of this."