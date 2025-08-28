Chicago Med returning with new cast member - and The Pitt fans will know his real-life famous father

Family business! NBC series Chicago Med has dropped the first look at season 11, and it reveals that the son of Shawn Hatosy – who starred in Chicago PD and is now Emmy-nominated for his work on The Pitt – is making a guest appearance. Cassius Hatosy will star in the first episode of Chicago Med season 11 as a 19-year-old patient, and the first look image sees him being treated by Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt). The character description reads: "19-year-old Hudson Collins, a patient who finds himself in Med for treatment of a badly injured leg as a result of a building collapse at an all-night rave".

It's unclear if Dr Charles just happens to be talking to Hudson, or if there is something else going on that requires the help of the Head of Psychiatry. The image, published by TV Insider, shows Cassius in a hospital gown with bruising on his face and neck; he has a look of despair on his face as a concerned Dr Charles looks on.

Dr Charles had a big wake-up call at the end of season 10 when he discovered that his daughter Anna's car accident had, in fact, been intentional, and I wonder if this perhaps will change his approach and if Hudson will be the first patient we see him working with after the shift.

Cassius – real name Jordan Cassius – is Shawn's eldest son with wife Kelly Albanese. They married in 2010 and are also parents to son Leo.

© Warrick Page/MAX Both Shawn Hatosy and Noah Wyle are Emmy nominated for The Pitt

© Elizabeth Sisson/NBC Shawn (R)as Deputy Chief Reid in Chicago PD season 12

In 2024, Shawn joined the One Chicago family himself, appearing in Chicago PD as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid, an antagonist who went on to become the season's villain. Season 12 ended with the corrupt Reid being murdered in daylight by the son of a Chicago drug dealer who had been under Reid's control.

As Sergeant Hank Voight tried to save him, to see him brought to justice, Reid told Voight that he was "worse" than Reid. Showrunner Gwen Sigan told HELLO! at the time that those words will be "be rattling around in Voight's subconscious for a while".

"I think that we have a lot of opportunities, but there's going to be an emotional fallout," she said.

Shawn was the star of Animal Kingdom but garnered major attention this year for his outstanding work in The Pitt as Dr Jack Abbot. The character only appeared in the opening scenes and then the final few episodes, but he made an impact, and Shawn had been nominated for an Emmy for Guest Appearance by an Actor in a Drama Series.

He will return for season two, which is in production now.