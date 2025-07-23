One Chicago welcomes new member amid cast exits — and you'll recognize her from 'hit' Netflix show

Come this fall, Chicago P.D. is coming back with a new season, its 13th installment, and a new cast member.

Ahead of its 13th season premiere in the fall, Arienne Mandi has officially been cast in the beloved NBC procedural.

News of her casting comes after all three shows from the One Chicago franchise, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., were renewed in May by NBC, but also amid a flurry of exits among the franchise.

© Getty Arienne has joined season 13

This week, Deadline confirmed Arienne's addition to the cast — which also features Mariana Squerciati, Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, and Amy Morton, among others — as Naomi Kerr.

Per the outlet, she is a former soldier and military contractor who is said to thrive in dangerous situations, and is described as a fearless outsider who keeps her cards close to the vest.

Arienne has previously been featured in Tatami, NCIS: Los Angeles, Escape Artist, and Love, Classified.

© Getty Toya left the show after one season

She also previously featured in The Night Agent, which stars Gabriel Basso, and of which our resident TV expert Nicky Morris said: "The Night Agent was an instant hit when it debuted in 2023, landing at No.7 of Netflix's most popular English language TV series. The high-stakes political series returned to screens earlier this year, with Arienne Mandi joining the show as a key character in season two."

"I can't wait to see what she brings to the One Chicago franchise," she added.

© Lori Allen/NBC Chicago PD will be back for its 13th season in the fall

Arienne's casting comes on the heels of a cast exit, Toya Turner's, who joined the show as a series regular Kiana Cook in season 12, but will not be returning for season 13. In a statement to Deadline following her exit, she said: "I'm grateful for the time I had bringing Kiana to life. Thank you to everyone who welcomed me so warmly."

There's also been some cast additions and departures over on franchise sibling Chicago Fire, which stars Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, Jesse Spencer, and Kara Killmer among others.

© Getty Brandon is another one Chicago franchise newcomer

Brandon Larracuente, who previously starred in another Dick Wolfe show, On Call, prior to its cancellation, has joined the show as a key member of Firehouse 51, though further character details remain unclear.

His casting came following the departure of Chicago Fire regulars Daniel Kyri, who joined as Darren Ritter in season seven, and Jake Lockett, who starred as Sam Carver for three years.