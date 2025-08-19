Chicago Fire has 7 changes it needs to make in season 14

Chicago Fire season 13 finale featured a mix of endings – and possible new beginnings.

Much of the season focused on Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and her husband Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney)'s adoption process.

The pair have become the cornerstone of the show for the last 10 years, and their decision to grow their family is the culmination of years of heartache and communication and growth.

Earlier in season 13 Stella confided in Deputy Chief Commissioner Boden – and her mentor – that it never gets easier to watch her husband risk his life in the line of duty, and I'm excited to see how that plays out further in season 14, especially as Stella revealed in the finale to Kelly that she is pregnant!

Season 14 will feature a lot of changes for Stella if this pregnancy continues, but If I'm being honest, what I would love to see is a renewed sense of urgency from the writers for these characters – and also from Taylor and Miranda.

It felt like the pair were phoning it in for much of season 13, and the writers cannot rely on these two characters for the future of the series when so much of their storyline is away from the Firehouse.

The heart of this show has always been found family at 51, and season 14 would do well to reconnect the personal arcs back to the group as a whole.

