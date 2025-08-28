NCIS: Origins sets tribute episode to David McCallum's Ducky with a familiar face

NCIS: Origins season two will include a tribute episode to the late David McCallum, who played Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard for the first 20 seasons of the flagship series. David passed away in 2023 at the age of 90, and showrunners Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North revealed that they had wanted to have a special episode for the late Scottish actor for some time. NCIS: Origins stars Austin Stowell as a young Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs; the show gives viewers an intimate glimpse into Gibbs' early days as a special agent, and the personal events that shaped his role in NCIS.

The episode will be the third episode of season two, which premieres in October on CBS, and will see Adam Campbell reprise the role of young Ducky. Adam has appeared in four other episodes as the character. "Ducky is sent to Camp Pendleton to shadow the team while they work a case and, in the process, he reconnects with Gibbs after the two crossed paths years earlier," reads the episode's logline.

"He was a beloved member of the NCIS family for so many years, and we’re incredibly lucky to have the talented Adam Campbell back to bring the younger version of this iconic character to life once again," said Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North. "We even got to feature David’s music in the episode. We’re all very excited and can’t wait for the fans to see it!"

The episode will be called "The Edge," named after the 1996 song of the same name that David released via Capitol Records. It was sampled by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in their hit 2000 single "The Next Episode".

© CBS Photo Archive, Getty David appeared in 20 seasons of NCIS as Ducky

NCIS will premiere its 23rd season on October 14, alongside NCIS: Origins season two.

David, best known for playing Chief Medical Examiner Donald "Ducky" Mallard on NCIS, passed away at the age of 90 of natural causes at New York Presbyterian Hospital surrounded by loved ones. The fan favorite character, who had been a staple of the show since its very first episode aired in 2003, was set to reprise his role in the 21st season of the show, which had been delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

© Getty Austin Stowell (C) has taken on the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the prequel series

NCIS executives Steven D. Binder and David North said in a statement: "For over twenty years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard. But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more.

"He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke. From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed."

Mark Harmon and David McCallum as Gibbs and Ducky in a scene from NCIS

"David lived a great, full, long life," Mark Harmon said of the passing of his longtime friend. "I was in awe when I first met him and all of us on the show were honored to have toed a mark opposite him. My condolences go out to [David's wife] Katherine and his family."