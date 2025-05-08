NCIS undergoes major on-air shift: what this means for spin-offs NCIS: Origins and Sydney

For the 2021-22 TV season, NCIS experienced a shift when it moved from its usual Tuesday slot to the prime Monday night time, a trend that continued for the next few seasons.

Now, shy of season 23, CBS has announced their Fall TV line-up, and it looks like NCIS is returning to its original Tuesday time slot for the first time since 2021.

On Mondays at 8 PM now, the eighth and final season of the Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield sitcom The Neighborhood will air, followed by the new series DMV for the fall and spring. Then FBI airs at 9 PM, with another new entrant, its spin-off CIA, at 10 PM.

© CBS "NCIS" will return to its Tuesday at 8 PM time slot

The flagship NCIS series will now air at 8 PM on Tuesdays once again, followed directly by the newest entrant to the franchise, the second season of NCIS: Origins, a prequel series following Mark Harmon's character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

After Origins at 9, we will get the series' first global spin-off, NCIS: Sydney, returning for a third season at 10 PM. The move is a concerted effort to increase viewership for the franchise as a whole by "stacking" the shows together, driving more eyes to the spin-offs. In fact, during CBS Upfronts, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach described the move as "Super Tuesday."

Several other variants of popular shows are premiering in the coming season, including Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country, Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue starring Donnie Wahlberg, and Yellowstone spin-off Y: Marshals starring Luke Grimes.

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ "NCIS: Sydney" will return for a third season, airing on Tuesdays at 10 PM

There will also be some new additions to the timeline, alongside the likes of DMV, such as Padma Lakshmi's new cooking competition, America's Culinary Cup, and The Road, Taylor Sheridan's new country music singing competition starring Blake Shelton, making his return to TV since stepping down as a coach on The Voice.

NCIS season 22's finale, "Nexus," aired on May 5, leaving fans shocked by the death of NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) father, Roman Parker (Francis X. McCarthy).

NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder told TVLine that the show will deal with the ramifications of the incident in the coming season, although by following that through, they will avoid one of NCIS' tried and true formulas — the premiere time jump.

© CBS "NCIS: Origins" will return for a second season, airing on Tuesdays at 9 PM

"I don't think we're going to time jump," he explained. "We're going to keep the heat going. That's something we're deciding right now, but we want to keep the momentum going."

He also addressed DOJ Inspector Gabriel LaRoche's (Seamus Dever) decision to step down as Deputy Director after revealing he was working undercover, and whether Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) will step up instead.

© CBS via Getty Images "NCIS" will return for its 23rd season in the fall

"It's a question of whether or not that job was truly open and available, and also whether McGee wants it, at this point, and that's something we're going to get into," Steven detailed. "We didn't go, 'Let's move McGee up, and how can we complicate it?'"

"Shoving McGee up into an advisory, mid-management level position… just saying that, already I'm falling asleep! Besides, Sean is great in the bullpen."