All the CBS shows that survived a major shakeup, from FBI to Elsbeth

Max Theriot's drama was renewed for a fourth season.

One of the network's most popular shows, Fire Country is also receiving its first spin-off – Sheriff Country – which will air in the fall.

Fire Country season three ended on April 25 with an explosive two-hour finale that ended on a cliffhanger, with Cal Fire battalion chief Vince Leone, his wife, Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon, and his father, retired battalion chief Walter Leone trapped in a burning building with the roof collapsing on them.

Fans will have to wait until season four returns to find out their fates but it has been reported that Billy Burke, who plays Vince, has exited the show and will not return for further episodes.

Stephanie Arcila, who plays firefighter and EMT Gabriela Perez, has also exited the series.