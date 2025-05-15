All the CBS shows that survived a major shakeup, from FBI to Elsbeth

Your favorite TV shows are never guaranteed another season as fans of FBI: International, Most Wanted, and S.W.A.T know.
But for fans of CBS' procedural dramas there was some good news to look forward to with 14 dramas and comedies renewed for the 2025/2026 season.
Fire Country
Max Theriot's drama was renewed for a fourth season.
One of the network's most popular shows, Fire Country is also receiving its first spin-off – Sheriff Country – which will air in the fall.
Fire Country season three ended on April 25 with an explosive two-hour finale that ended on a cliffhanger, with Cal Fire battalion chief Vince Leone, his wife, Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon, and his father, retired battalion chief Walter Leone trapped in a burning building with the roof collapsing on them.
Fans will have to wait until season four returns to find out their fates but it has been reported that Billy Burke, who plays Vince, has exited the show and will not return for further episodes.
Stephanie Arcila, who plays firefighter and EMT Gabriela Perez, has also exited the series.
Carrie Preston's quirky drama Elsbeth has been renewed for a season three.
A spin-off of The Good Wife, Carrie stars as the titular Elsbeth Tascioni, the quirky but astute attorney who is now working with the NYPD to catch murderers while utilizing her unique point of view.
Season two left fans with lots of questions, as Kaya Blanke was promoted to detective and will no longer be Elsbeth's sidekick and partner.
Actress Carra Patterson has exited as a series regular but the show has not yet announced who will be joining Elsbeth.
Matlock
Kathy Bates‘ Matlock will be back for a second season surprising no-one.
The show was an award-winning success for CBS, and followed Oscar winner Kathy as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a septuagenarian who returns to the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses the public's assumptions about older women to her advantage.
Ghosts
The hit sitcom, based on the British series has been renewed for two more season.
The show follows Samantha and Jay, a freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef, who decide to convert a centuries-old manor into a bed & breakfast – only for Sam to gain the ability to see ghosts, and realize that their home is inhabited by the spirits of deceased former residents.
Watson
Set in the months after the death of the titular character’s friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Watson has been renewed for a second season by CBS.
Starring Morris Chestnut as Dr Watson, the show follows his decision to resume his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders.
But his old friend – and Moriarty – are never far from his mind
FBI
Although the two spin-offs were cancelled, the original FBI has been renewed for two more seasons taking it into 2027.
FBI takes viewers into the inner workings of the fictional New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
Tracker
Justin Hartley will be back to track more rewards for season three.
Tracker has topped CBS' ratings for some time now so its renewal is no surprise.
This Is Us alum Justin stars as Colter Shaw, a trusted lone-wolf survivalist who, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards.
NCIS
After 22 seasons was it any surprise that NCIS was renewed for season 23?
The OG series in the franchise details the experiences and stories of a team of special agents working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), the main federal law enforcement agency of the United States Department of the Navy.
Sean Murray as NCIS Senior Field Agent Timothy McGee, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, and Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas Torres now lead the show
NCIS: Sydney
NCIS has had many spin offs over the years, but the one that CBS is putting its energy into is NCIS: Sydney which has been renewed for a third season.
The series became Paramount+'s most-watched Australian series, and season three will continue to follow Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her Australian Federal Police counterpart, Sergeant Jim 'JD' Dempsey (Todd Lasance) as they join forces to keep naval crimes at bay in Sydney.
NCIS: Origins
The most recent NCIS spin-off, Origins is a prequel series and has been renewed for a second seasonOrigins follows a young Leroy Gibbs in the early 1990s, just starting his career at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office.
The series stars Austin Stowell as Leroy – who became known to viewers in the original NCIS and was played by Mark Harmon– and also features Kyle Schmid as a young agent Mike Franks, a proud Texan patriot who befriends Gibbs and helped him to become an agent himself.
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage
The Big Bang Theory's popularity keeps growing.
The first spin-off Young Sheldon has now birthed a second spinoff which is returning for a second season.
The show follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.
The Young and The Restless
The number one daytime soaps for three decades, The Young and The Restless has been renewed through to 2027.
Set in the fictional Genoa City, it originally focused on the feuding Brooks family and the Foster family. After rewrites, the focus shifted to the Abbotts and the Williamses, but the focus on drama, love and betrayal remained.
The Bold & the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful has also been renewed through to 2027.
The sister series to The Young & The Restless, several of the stars of each series have crossed over to the other, but focuses on the entangled and dramatic lives of the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families in Los Angeles.
Beyond the Gates
Beyond The Gates is the new soap on the block but it's been a huge success for CBS which renewed it for a second season.
It is set in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States, just outside of Washington DC, and "at the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family" who have "juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered".