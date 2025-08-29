Craig Melvin shuts down awkward moment with famous guest on TODAY: 'Let’s leave it'

Craig Melvin experienced a slightly awkward on-air exchange with a well-known guest during Friday’s episode of the TODAY Show. Singer Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Harrington Pillsbury, took to the stage during the Third Hour of the show before sitting down for an interview with the hosts in Studio 1A. After his performance, Role Model joined Craig, Al Roker, and Savannah Sellers to discuss his successful career and upcoming projects – but the conversation soon took an unexpected turn.

Savannah asked the singer about his latest venture – starring in Netflix’s upcoming film Good Sex. Directed by Lena Dunhamhe, the film, which is set to hit screens in 2027, boasts a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Natalie Portman and Mark Ruffalo. "I'm also very excited," shared Role Model.

© NBC Craig, Al, and Savannah were joined on the show by Role Model

"It was amazing. We wrapped a couple weeks ago. It was my first time acting and to be alongside Natalie and Mark and everyone involved, it's like I would have never seen that coming and just to be asked to do it."

Al then interrupted to ask the singer what the name of the film is. "Good Sex," replied Role Model. The hosts let out an awkward laugh, with Al breaking the awkwardness, saying: 'Happy Friday."

© NBC Role Model discussed his latest Netflix venture

"Looking visibly shy, the singer responded with, "You asked me." To make things even more awkward, Craig followed up by asking what his character does in the film. Role Model gave a hesitant response and said, "Let's see."

The NBC anchor proceeded to shut down the conversation. "Never mind," responded Craig. "Let's leave it at that. Almost got in trouble," added Al. The co-hosts then shared an awkward laugh toward the camera before quickly moving on to the next segment of the show.

© NBC The hosts awkwardly laughed

Al's return to the show

Although Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer were noticeably absent from the episode, Al returned to work following his well-deserved birthday break. The NBC meteorologist ushered in his 71st birthday with his wife, Deborah Roberts, on vacation.

© Instagram Al Roker and Deborah Roberts pose for a photo while on vacation in Italy, shared on Instagram

Last week, Dylan stepped in for Al on the main show, with Savannah Sellers covering the Third Hour. "Do you know whose birthday it is today?" Dylan asked her co-anchors, with Craig Melvin teasing: "I think I might," with the three then leading a round of applause for "the one, the only, Al Roker!"

Dylan shared he was "enjoying his time off" and "celebrating his birthday with his beautiful wife Deborah," before revealing Al had sent her pictures earlier that morning and "rubbing in how much fun he's having." In response to the photographs, Savannah called the couple "beautiful", and Craig dubbed the vacation "well deserved".