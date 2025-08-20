TODAY hosts call out Al Roker for 'rubbing in' his extended break from the show

Al Roker is making the best of some time off from the TODAY Show and the Third Hour of TODAY, enjoying a wonderful and well-deserved vacation with his wife Deborah Roberts.

The beloved NBC News weatherman also celebrated his 71st birthday off the show, but of course, his co-hosts on the show gave him a shoutout on his special day.

© Instagram Al Roker and Deborah Roberts are on vacation in Italy

Dylan Dreyer stepped in for Al on the main show, with Savannah Sellers stepping in on the Third Hour, and the former immediately began the after-show by explaining why it was a "special morning."

"Do you know whose birthday it is today?" she asked her co-anchors, with Craig Melvin teasing: "I think I might," with the three then leading a round of applause for "the one, the only, Al Roker!"

Dylan mentioned he was "enjoying his time off" and "celebrating his birthday with his beautiful wife Deborah," before lightly poking fun at him for sending them pictures earlier that morning and "rubbing in how much fun he's having," with Savannah calling them "beautiful," and Craig dubbing his vacation "well deserved."

Deborah, 64, earlier revealed that she and Al were enjoying a vacation in Italy for the week, to time with her husband's birthday as well, and shared a tender tribute to him at the top of the day.

"To the man who brings life, love and laughs to my world, a heartfelt happy birthday," she gushed on social media. "Your kindness, joy and generosity are boundless blessings. Love you so much!"

© Getty Images His co-anchors on the Third Hour, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer, also shouted him out for his big day

"Please join me in showering @alroker with the biggest birthday wishes his heart can hold!" she concluded, and fans inundated the comments section with sweet birthday wishes of their own.

His co-host Savannah Guthrie later posted a tribute to social media of her own, a photo of the TODAY team on set (including Jenna Bush Hager, off on a summer break of her own), and captioned it: "Happiest birthday to the life of our party – our sunshine."

Despite their tendency to tease each other often, especially Al's as the resident jokester, the hosts are very close and love each other like family, especially during rough times.

© Instagram The TODAY anchor is celebrating his 71st birthday while on vacation

Al previously spoke with HELLO! about the endless support he'd received from the TODAY team, including the moment that left him in tears during his hospitalization and break from the show back in 2022.

As he reflected on the day when the show's entire team surprised him at his doorstep with a Christmas carol, in cahoots with Deborah, he told us: "To be honest, I hadn't cried during the whole thing, during the whole ordeal. But that brought me to tears."

"It really meant so much, you know, and it was just kind of the tip of the iceberg," he continued. "There was a physical manifestation, if you will, of just people in general, who were sending well wishes and prayers and thoughts and, you know, it meant a lot."

© Instagram "To the man who brings life, love and laughs to my world, a heartfelt happy birthday."

Dubbing the team a "family," especially with regards to Hoda Kotb's then newly announced departure from the show, he said: "Each one of us is very fortunate to be in this position, for however long we have, and then we pass the baton off to somebody else. So the future of the show is just as strong and bright no matter who steps in."