Meet Hallmark's Catch of the Day star Michael Rady's actress wife

Michael Rady is one of the most familiar faces for Hallmark viewers, starring in 2023's Unexpected Grace and Where Are You Christmas?, as well as Two Turtle Doves, Love to the Rescue, You're Bacon Me Crazy, The Christmas Bow, and A New Year's Resolution. He has appeared in a Hallmark original every year since 2016, except 2024, and made his acting debut alongside Blake Lively and America Ferrara in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. He has also worked alongside Justin Hartley in Tracker, and had guest roles in Magnum: PI and Chicago Med, and will next be seen in Hallmark's final summer film, Catch of the Day.

But his most important role is that of husband and father; the 44-year-old married his wife of 15 years, Rachael Kemery, a former actress who now runs her own flower farm and shop in Connecticut, in 2010. The pair first met in 2003, and in 2023, Michael publicly shared his love for Rachael alongside a carousel of pictures of their years together.

"We chose each other 20 years ago today! Dozens of seasons and versions of ourselves, 2 coasts, 4 kids, a fixer-upper, a farm, plenty of highs, plenty lows, and we’re still here. And damnit you keep getting cuter," he captioned the post. "I'm a lucky guy. I love you."

It's unclear when the pair met, with reports that they knew each other in high school; they are both from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Rachael born two years after Michael. "My forever Valentine, my love," Michael captioned a post of the pair on Valentine's Day 2025.

What does Michael Rady's wife do?

Rachael is a former actress, whose last screen appearance was in 2018 in the slasher film Secret Santa: "Christmas dinner brings tidings of death when someone enacts revenge, and out of the bloody madness rises a hero who must face all odds to stop an outbreak before it's too late." She also appeared in an episode of Melrose Place.

But she is now the owner of a flower farm in Connecticut; Iris Rising Farm offers botanical workshops, including learning to craft your own seasonal farm-to-face skincare product. Iris Rising also offers local pickup of custom bouquets made up of a "thoughtful mix of the season's best blooms, wrapped in brown paper and ready to gift, or plop in a vase". The farm shop also sells "handmade products, including skincare made with botanicals grown on our farm, and unique botanical goods".

Does Michael Rady have children?

Michael and Rachael are parents to four children, and are raising them on the East Coast after leaving Los Angeles in 2017. They welcomed their son Ellington 2012, then a second son August in 2014. In 2016 their family grew again with daughter Olive, and their youngest daughter Maisie was born in 2021.



Why did Michael Rady move to Connecticut?

"As our kids were getting closer to school age, we were craving a change," Michael told HEAVY in 2024. "We were missing the feeling of home that we both grew up with on the East Coast. We were wanting better schooling options. We were wanting to buy a house. We were wanting to be closer to our families on the East Coast. And we were really wanting a deeper, more consistent immersion in nature. We wanted to be in nature a lot, surrounded by nature, like we grew up."

What is Catch Of The Day about?