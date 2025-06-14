One Chicago stars, Meghan Markle's former co-star party with Prince Albert of Monaco

Prince Albert of Monaco joined TV stars from around the globe on Friday June 13 at the opening ceremony for the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is the world’s oldest TV festival and guests included One Chicago stars, Suits' Sarah Rafferty, and the cast of Teen Wolf.

© Getty Images Prince Albert is a patron of the festival and will also attend the closing ceremony. He posed for pictures with Gen V actress Jaz Sicnlair, who was honored with the Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent award.

© Getty Images "I know how badly I wanted to see people who looked like me on the screen when I was a kid. To get to play powerful roles like Marie Moreau, in the skin that I’m in, and to know that women across the world are seeing that power and resonating with it, means so much to me," Jaz told Variety after the honor. Gen V is a spin-off of The Boys.

© Getty Images Sarah starred in Suits alongside the now Duchess of Sussex, and made her appearance as a member of the Fiction Jury, chaired by Judith Light and including Rachel Griffiths, Gabrielle Lazure, Eriq Ebouaney, Brendan Fitzgerald and John Reardon.



© WireImage Sarah wore a stunning Maison Rabih Kayrouz printed silk strapless gown in green and pale pink with a draped front panel. The bustier long dress retails for $3,200.

© WireImage The festival opened with the French premiere of Watson, the hit new CBS series and a reimagining of the Sherlock Holmes stories, and Morris Chestnut was there to celebrate.

© WireImage Matlock's Skye P. Marshall repped the CBS series with Kathy Bates in a sweet pale pink lace dress from Los Angeles boutique BTB which was founded in 2018. The Alana dress is from the 2024 collection and is no longer on sale.



© WireImage Other guests included One Chicago stars Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon and Benjamin Levy Aguilar. Hanako, who stars as Paramedic Violet Mikami, wore a stunning black halterneck gown with a tier skirt covered in ruffles and a daring low back. She was joined by her partner, and shared several snaps on social media.

© Getty Images Her co-star Jocelyn rocked a bold Montsand black champagne crystalized dress and wore her hair loose in a sweet half-up do.



© Getty Images Chicago Med's Darren Barnet was also in attendance, and wore a burgundy suit; he joined Med in 2024 as pediatric resident Dr. John Frost.





© Getty Images Repping Chicago PD was Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who wore a classic black suit with a white shirt.

