General Hospital spoilers: Here's everything happening September 2 - September 5

Labor Day Weekend in the US means there will be no new episode of General Hospital on Monday, September 1, 2025, with ABC airing an encore of a January episode that featured Ric and Ava making a plea, Dante confronting Anna, and Brad making an outrageous request. It means there is one extra day before viewers get to see what happens after Friday, August 29's cliffhanger episode, which ended with Britt discovering Josslyn and Vaughn were being held captive, only to leave them locked in the room, and Judge Heran's body floating in the water.

Earlier in the episode, we had seen the judge make a call to – presumably – Sidwell, to check she was "covered," as she has been compromised in the case against Willow. It's unclear how she ended up in the water, but Drew's abuse of power has reached catastrophic levels, as he was seen threatening Carly and Michael over the custody arrangements; spoilers for this coming week reveal a "shocking act of violence" will occur.

Elsewhere, Willow's delusions over her relationship with Drew continued, as she told Elizabeth she had rekindled their romance and trusted that he was the man to bring her children back to her, because he always gets what he wants. But at what cost, Willow?

Drew continues to be at the center of all the drama in Port Charles at the moment, with Portia finally telling Trina that Drew had been blackmailing her over the decision to falsify Heather's medical records, while Kai also discovered the truth of Drew's cruelty, as he overheard the businessman telling Curtis how happy he is to watch his family suffer.

This week, things may finally come to a head, as Michael will learn "new intel" in his fight against Drew after a tough week, while Elizabeth will continue to support Willow, despite her frustrations. And of course, the entire town will be rocked when the news of the murder comes to light….

September 2, 2025 - A shocking act of violence occurs

© Disney A shocking act of violence occurs. Carly issues a warning. Michael is dismayed. Elizabeth advocates for Willow. Sonny delivers grim news.

September 3, 2025 - A 9-1-1 call is made

© Disney Michael confides in Brook Lynn. Lucas cautions Liz. Anna and Dante respond to a 911 call. Portia makes an announcement.



September 4, 2025 - Port Charles is rocked

© Disney News of a crime sends shockwaves through Port Charles. Anna and Chase interview suspects. Trina is shaken. Nina makes a risky move. Curtis confides in Jordan.



September 5, 2025 - Michael gets good news