General Hospital fans praise Nikolas Carradine actor as they call for his return

It's been almost a year since General Hospital fans have seen Nikolas Carradine on screens and now they're calling for his return.

The character, introduced in 1996 as the illegitimate son of Laura Spencer, played by Genie Francis, has most recently been played by Adam Huss, the sixth actor to play the character.

Adam attended a General Hospital fan convention in late July and took to social media to thank them for their support, and in return the fans have demanded his return to their screens.

"We miss you onscreen and I enjoy you as Nikolas and tell Frank we want you back and for him to get Nik out of prison!!!! I'm ready for my Cassadines to return!!!" commented one fan, as another praised him for "bringing the scenes to life with a new spark".

"You are fantastic as Nikolas. Now we just need #frankvalentini and the writers to get Nikolas back on the canvas," added one fan.

"Thank you for expressing your appreciation for your fans. You are a valuable asset to GH even if they don't always show it. I truly hope to see you back on GH sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, good Luck in all of your future endeavors Adam!" shared another.

Adam Huss joined the show as Nikolas in 2023

Adam joined the soap in 2021, filling in temporarily for Marcus Coloma, before taking over permanently in January 2023.

"The soap world can be a really interesting space to navigate," Adam captioned his post. "This journey playing this character in particular has been an interesting one. A beloved character played by beloved actors, and a rabid fan base that just wants you to fit into this world of@generalhospitalabc that they love so much because they've watched it with their grandma or mom since they were a kid. And it can go either way. And it's usually polarizing no matter what."

Nikolas (right) is currently in prison

He continued: "You can do your best work, serve the story well and not necessarily have an inkling of where you stand in coming back or playing that character again. But then you go out and meet the fans - and they make you know that what you did pour your heart and soul into mattered. They did care. They root for you. They do value you."

Nikolas has been off-screen as is he currently in prison for holding Esme Prince hostage.

Fans have been calling for Nikolas' return

He has been mentioned on screen by Ava Jerome and his mother, Laura, both in August 2025, with Laura revealing she had been to see Nikolas.

The recent mention could be a good sign for fans of the character, as Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is currently embezzling money from the Cassadine estate.