General Hospital spoilers for August 25 - August 29: Drew threatens Michael, and Molly confronts Kristina

General Hospital fans have a packed week ahead, with confrontations, conflicts, and the crossing of lines. Last week ended with Josslyn and Vaughn's mission to find Britt at the Five Poppies failing, only for Joss to be discovered by Pascal with a gun as he reveals he knows they are WSB.

Elsewhere, Michael encouraged Molly to follow her feelings for Cody, despite Kristina's hesitations. Still, viewers saw Cody flirting with Ava, who was critical of Molly.

As she threatened to teach the Davis women a lesson, Cody realized that to keep Molly safe, he would need to seduce Ava – only for Molly to see Cody kissing Ava.

Willow and Kristina had it out over Willow's treatment of Michael since he returned from Germany. Willow claimed Michael was turning the kids against her, only for Kristina to remind her that it was the judge who made the decision. As Willow left, she was overheard by Liz making a call to Drew for help to get her kids back.

Lulu and Laura also spoke movingly about their fears that Maxie would slip into a coma.

Lulu shared how she felt her mom was a beacon to help her find her way home when she was in her coma, and Laura called on her to find that strength to be a beacon for Maxie.

© Disney Cody, Felicia look over Maxie as she lies in a hospital bed in General Hospital

However, in the coming week, there will be difficult news for Maxie's loved ones, while Michael meets with Molly, who is sure to spill the beans about what she saw.

Molly will later confront Kristina over Cody, while Drew will threaten Michael over withholding the kids from Willow, despite the judge's orders.

General Hospital spoilers, Monday, August 25, 2025

© Disney Ava issues a warning in General Hospital

Jason makes a request. Maxie's loved ones get difficult news. Ric gets a shock. Martin briefs Laura. Alexis loses her cool.

General Hospital spoilers, Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Ava issues a warning. Lucy confides in Sidwell. Brennan is conflicted. Michael meets with Molly. Cody opens up to Dante.

General Hospital spoilers, Wednesday, August 27, 2025

© Disney Willow makes an offer

Portia doesn’t like what she sees. Willow makes an offer. Gio and Marco find common ground. Molly confronts Kristina. Brook Lynn is encouraged.

General Hospital spoilers, Thursday, August 28, 2025

Sonny offers reassurance. Trina makes a discovery. Gio and Dante connect. Portia crosses a line. Drew puts the screws to Michael.

© Disney Molly will confront Kristina

General Hospital spoilers, Friday, August 29, 2025

Britt becomes suspicious. Stella shares her fears. Trina asks Kai for help. Elizabeth is taken aback. Carly receives an offer.