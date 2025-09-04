Emilia Fox's binge-worthy detective drama gets 'wonderful' update – fans thrilled

Production is officially underway on season three of Emilia Fox's gripping detective drama, Signora Volpe. The Silent Witness star plays British spy turned amateur detective, Sylvia Fox, who is disenchanted with her MI6 job in London when she attends her niece's wedding in Italy and soon gets wrapped up in a murder case. Filming kicks off this week in the Lazio and Umbria regions of Italy, with the drama set to return with three 90-minute episodes.

© Moris Puccio/AcornTV Emilia Fox stars as Sylvia Fox in Signora Volpe

I've long been a fan of Emilia Fox, ever since she played Mr Darcy's younger sister, Georgiana, in the BBC's 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. Over the years, Emilia has well and truly established herself as a versatile actress, having landed roles in everything from fantasy series to period dramas and crime shows. But for TV fans looking for plenty of murder, romance and action, it's worth going back and binge-watching the first two seasons of Signora Volpe. Here's all we know about season three.

What to expect from season three of Signora Volpe

In season three, we find former British spy Sylvia Fox back to enjoying life in Italy, having mentally and physically recovered from her abduction at the end of series two. However, she's still waiting for answers from her ex-husband, Adam Haines, about his links with her kidnapper.

© Moris Puccio/AcornTV Jamie Bamber plays Adam Haines

A synopsis, via Deadline, reads: "Across the season, Sylvia Fox is investigating the murder of the owner of a local winery, and probing the mystery of a beautiful young man found dead in the bed of a power couple who claim never to have seen him before. Meanwhile, Sylvia's relationship with Carabinieri captain Giovanni Riva deepens, but the finalisation of Riva's divorce and his desire to set down roots in Umbria threaten Sylvia's sense of independence. In the final episode, Sylvia experiences an emotional crisis as someone close to her suffers a violent death, and Adam returns, injured and in danger, to ask for Sylvia's help and test her loyalties to the limit."

WATCH: Emilia Fox stars in Signora Volpe

Reacting to the news on social media, fans shared their excitement and anticipation for the new episodes. One person writing on social media: "Wonderful news. Can't wait," while another added: "Awesome! I love this show!"

Who stars in Signora Volpe season three?

Reprising their roles alongside Emilia Fox are Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones, Belgravia) as Sylvia's sister, Isabel Vitale and Giovanni Cirfiera (American Crime Story; The Assassination of Gianni Versace) as Giovanni Riva.

© Moris Puccio/AcornTV Filming is underway on season three

They're joined by Elena Di Cioccio as Brigadiere Roberta Barzini, Matteo Carlomagno as Matteo Vitale, Marianne Leoni as Raffaella Tasso and Imma Piro as Antonella Vitale. Meanwhile, Jamie Bamber returns as Adam Haines in a recurring role, alongside Buffy Davis as Miriam Cavendish.

Seasons one and two of Signora Volpe are available to stream on U.