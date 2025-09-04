'Astonishing' 5-part suburban thriller with Midsomer Murders and Sherwood actors is going on my watchlist

Channel 4 has announced the impressive cast line-up of its upcoming drama, Tip Toe, which comes from multi-BAFTA-winning writer Russell T Davies, known for his work on Doctor Who, It's a Sin and Years and Years. The upcoming five-parter, which is currently being filmed in Manchester, will star Alan Cumming (The Traitors) and David Morrissey (Sherwood), who are joined by an ensemble of familiar faces, including actors from Midsomer Murders, Moonflower Murders and more.

As a big fan of Russel T Davies' work, I'm so excited for Tip Toe to arrive on TV screens. It's a Sin, the 1980s-set miniseries about the HIV/AIDS epidemic, remains one of the most powerful pieces of television I've seen in the last five years, and if Tip Toe is half as captivating, then it'll no doubt be a hit.

© Ben Blackall Alan Cumming and David Morrissey with writer Russell T Davies

Keep reading for all we know about the series so far.

Who stars in Tip Toe?

Emmy-winner Alan Cumming stars as Leo, who is described as the "vivid, funny and dynamic" owner of a bar called Spit & Polish in Manchester's Gay Village. He shares the screen with BAFTA-nominated actor David Morrissey, who plays Clive, Leo's unsmiling and troubled next-door neighbour.

© Ben Blackall The five-part series follows two longtime neighbours who become deadly enemies

Other cast members include Pooky Quesnel (The A Word, Moonflower Murders) as Clive's wife Marie, Jackson Connor (Phoenix Rise, Masters of the Air) as Clive's youngest son George, Joseph Evans (The Map That Leads To You, CC Emily) as George's older brother Saul and Elizabeth Berrington (Lost Boys & Fairies, Last Night In Soho) as Leo's best friend Stephanie.

© Photo: Rex Elizabeth Berrington plays Leo's best friend Stephanie

Rounding out the cast are Iz Hesketh (Renegade Nell, Hollyoaks) as Zee and Shakeel Kimotho (CATS (International Tour) as Hanna, who both work at Spit & Polish, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Wednesday, Devs) as the bar's manager Judy, Paul Rhys (Saltburn, Napoleon) as Melba, a Canal Street fixture, Charlie Condou (Midsomer Murders, Unforgotten) as Leo's ex-husband Curtis, and Denise Welch (Waterloo Road, Coronation Street) as Diane.

What is Tip Toe about?

The upcoming five-parter follows Leo and Clive, who have lived next door to each other in Manchester for almost 15 years. The synopsis continues: "But just as life should be settling down, the world around them is growing more tense. Words become weapons, opinions become radicalised, and gradually, two neighbours become deadly enemies in a tense, suburban thriller which challenges everything we consider to be safe. The series, populated with a cast of vibrant characters and underscored with Davies’ trademark wit and deft humour, is an urgent tale that brings a spotlight to bear on the prejudices which are creeping back into our lives."

© Ben Blackall Russell T Davies is the show's creator

Channel 4 has yet to reveal a release date for the show.

What have the leading stars said about the show?

Alan described the show as "brilliant and prescient and necessary". Sharing his excitement in a statement, the actor and presenter said: "The best things in life are worth waiting for, and the best people. Russell T Davies and I have been trying to work together for over 20 years. Now, not only are we working together but doing so with one of my dearest, oldest friends, Dave Morrissey, and in a piece of work I think is so brilliant and prescient and necessary. I don't say this lightly, but this is truly an honour."

Meanwhile, David hailed Russell's writing as "astonishing". "I'm delighted to be working with Russell again, and also to be working with Alan who has been a great friend of mine for over 40 years but we've never had the chance to work together," said the Britannia star. "It's a privilege to be with them both on this astonishing piece of work."