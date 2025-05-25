Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emilia Fox's 'action-packed' new project is worlds away from Silent Witness
close-up blonde woman in floral dress on red carpet© NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The actress stars alongside Rupert Everett and Tamsin Greig in an upcoming family movie

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Emilia Fox might be best known for her portrayal of Dr Nikki Alexander in the BBC's hit crime drama Silent Witness – but her next role couldn't be more different!

The 50-year-old actress joins the likes of Rupert Everett and Tamsin Greig in the upcoming movie, Legend Has It, which comes from director Niall Johnson (Mum's List, The Stolen). 

Emilia announced the exciting news on her Instagram page. Sharing the film's poster, which sees the  actress donning wavy locks and a knitted shawl, she penned in the caption: "I'm very lucky to have had the pleasure of working on LEGEND HAS IT - a fun, fantasy, action packed, family film with a legendary cast and crew - directed by The Legend that is @niallkeepsmum This is the 3rd time Niall and I have worked together and it’s always a joy to be part of his projects!"

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their anticipation, with one person writing: "How exciting! I bet it was totally different to Silent Witness," while another added: "Emilia, this looks fabulous. I will def be watching."

View post on Instagram
 

A third follower penned: "Really looking forward to seeing your latest project - it's bound to be brilliant if you are in it!"

Emilia Fox 'Good Morning Britain' TV show, London, UK - 07 Jan 2025© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Emilia is set to appear in the fantasy film, Legend Has It

What is Legend Has It about?

A synopsis reads: "A misfit teenager travels through a magical portal to the Hidden Kingdom, where he discovers his destiny is to become a prophesied warrior, who is said will destroy an ancient evil curse."

Emilia Fox attends the Henley Festival which is an exclusive boutique black tie festival which takes place over five days celebrating the best of UK and International music and arts. Henley Festival, UK - 08 Jul 2023© David Hartley/Shutterstock
Emilia plays a character called Meerin

Who stars in Legend Has It?

While details about the film have been kept under wraps so far, Emilia Fox (Signora Volpe) plays a character called Meerin, according to IMDb.

She shares the screen with an impressive ensemble cast, which includes Rupert Everett (Funny Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding) in the role of Zhal, Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner, Episodes) as Nisibi, Harry Gilby (Boarders, The Last Kingdom) as Daruosh and Isla Gie (The Outlaws, Mammals) as Suri.

who is tamsin greig© Photo: Getty Images
Tamsin Greig also stars in the film

Robyn Cara (Bodkin), Georgina Sadler (Boarders), Imani Yahshua (Sex Education), Jessica Hayles (Cruel Summer), and Huw Novelli (The Witcher: Blood Origin) also star. 

When will Legend Has It be released? 

A release date for Legend Has It has yet to be announced. 

WATCH: Emilia Fox stars in Silent Witness - see trailer for series 27

