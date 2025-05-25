Emilia Fox's 'action-packed' new project is worlds away from Silent Witness

Emilia Fox might be best known for her portrayal of Dr Nikki Alexander in the BBC's hit crime drama Silent Witness – but her next role couldn't be more different!

The 50-year-old actress joins the likes of Rupert Everett and Tamsin Greig in the upcoming movie, Legend Has It, which comes from director Niall Johnson (Mum's List, The Stolen).

Emilia announced the exciting news on her Instagram page. Sharing the film's poster, which sees the actress donning wavy locks and a knitted shawl, she penned in the caption: "I'm very lucky to have had the pleasure of working on LEGEND HAS IT - a fun, fantasy, action packed, family film with a legendary cast and crew - directed by The Legend that is @niallkeepsmum This is the 3rd time Niall and I have worked together and it’s always a joy to be part of his projects!"

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their anticipation, with one person writing: "How exciting! I bet it was totally different to Silent Witness," while another added: "Emilia, this looks fabulous. I will def be watching."

A third follower penned: "Really looking forward to seeing your latest project - it's bound to be brilliant if you are in it!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Emilia is set to appear in the fantasy film, Legend Has It

What is Legend Has It about?

A synopsis reads: "A misfit teenager travels through a magical portal to the Hidden Kingdom, where he discovers his destiny is to become a prophesied warrior, who is said will destroy an ancient evil curse."

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Emilia plays a character called Meerin

Who stars in Legend Has It?

While details about the film have been kept under wraps so far, Emilia Fox (Signora Volpe) plays a character called Meerin, according to IMDb.

She shares the screen with an impressive ensemble cast, which includes Rupert Everett (Funny Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding) in the role of Zhal, Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner, Episodes) as Nisibi, Harry Gilby (Boarders, The Last Kingdom) as Daruosh and Isla Gie (The Outlaws, Mammals) as Suri.

© Photo: Getty Images Tamsin Greig also stars in the film

Robyn Cara (Bodkin), Georgina Sadler (Boarders), Imani Yahshua (Sex Education), Jessica Hayles (Cruel Summer), and Huw Novelli (The Witcher: Blood Origin) also star.

When will Legend Has It be released?

A release date for Legend Has It has yet to be announced.