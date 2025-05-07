The 'gripping' Emilia Fox crime drama that needs to be your next binge-watch

Looking for a compelling crime drama to get stuck into? The "gripping" Italy-set mystery series, Signora Volpe, might be just what you're after – and both seasons one and two are now available to stream!

Emilia Fox (Silent Witness) stars in the Acorn TV Original as British spy turned amateur detective, Sylvia Fox, who is disillusioned with her MI6 job when she arrives in Italy for her niece's wedding. But when the groom disappears and a body is found at the bottom of a lake, Sylvia steps in to solve the case.

Filled with murder, romance and plenty of action, Signora Volpe has had viewers on the edge of their seats. Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know.

What is Signora Volpe about?

The sun-kissed series, which is shot on location in Umbria, follows British spy Sylvia Fox. When we meet her in season one, Sylvia is disenchanted with her job at MI6 and in need of a break when she heads to Italy for her niece Alice's wedding.

The synopsis continues: "But when the bridegroom disappears, leaving a dead body in the lake at the bottom of his garden, Sylvia takes it upon herself to solve the mystery – kickstarting a move to Umbria, new relationships and murder mysteries aplenty."

© Moris Puccio/AcornTV Emilia Fox stars as Sylvia Fox in Signora Volpe

Series two picks up at the end of the first season, with Sylvia settled in the scenic Umbrian countryside for a so-called quiet life.

We find her restoring a charming house, having reconnected with her sister Isabel Vitale. But when fresh mysteries arise, Sylvia can't help but get involved. She soon finds herself investigating the murder of a pillar of the local community, and taking on an undercover mission for MI6 at a perilous house party by the lake.

© Moris Puccio/AcornTV Giovanni Cirfiera plays Capitano Riva

The synopsis continues: "As her relationship with Carabinieri Captain Riva heats up, he's torn between frustration at her interference and gratitude for her help. But a dangerous case is set to threaten everything... when a dead man comes looking for vengeance, Sylvia's family and Riva must race against time to save her life."

Who stars in Signora Volpe?

Emilia Fox leads the cast as Sylvia Fox, alongside Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones, Belgravia) as Sylvia's sister, Isabel.

© Moris Puccio/AcornTV The series has been hailed as "brilliant" by viewers

Meanwhile, Carabinieri Captain Riva is played by Giovanni Cirfiera (American Crime Story; The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Queen of the South), while Jamie Bamber (Beyond Paradise, DI Ray) also stars in season one.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers are loving the gripping crime drama, with many hailing the series as "absolutely brilliant".

© Moris Puccio/AcornTV The show is set in Italy

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Absolutely brilliant TV series, really enjoyed it, I hope there will be another series," while another added: "Absolutely love this show."

How to watch Signora Volpe

Signora Volpe is available to stream on U. Seasons one and two are also available on DVD and digital, courtesy of Acorn Media International.