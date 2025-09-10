Thomas Skinner storms out of Strictly press conference following controversial hiring

Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Thomas Skinner has walked out of the BBC show's first press event ahead of the series premiere later this month. Thomas, 34, who is best known for appearing on The Apprentice, had been answering questions from journalists alongside Chelsea footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink when he walked out. The 34-year-old reportedly took issue with being taped and grabbed a reporter's phone before leaving the press conference all together, per Mail Online. HELLO! has reached out to the BBC for a comment.

Controversial hiring

The former Apprentice star's hiring faced a wave of backlash with fans of the dancing competition taking issue with his brand of targeting seemingly 'woke' content. He has been seen as an increasingly political figure, and over the weekend, the businessman met with US Vice President JD Vance, another controversial figure.

Common complaints have been about Thomas's views and whether he is as the right fit for a show that celebrates diversity. Some comments even specifically highlighted the show's LGBTQ+ visibility as well as its professional line-up, who often hail from countries outside of the UK. Thomas has seemingly distanced himself from the political sphere, saying that he is neither right-wing nor left-wing, describing himself simply as someone who "loves his country".

The announcement generated a lot of responses, both negative and positive. One fan wrote: "Absolutely disgusting booking. Shameful BBC," while a second added: "Thought this was one of those fake accounts what are we doing here," and a third penned: "What's that you hear?? Oh… it's the sound of the bottom of the barrel being scraped. Seriously strictly [expletive] is this signing?!"

A rollercoaster pre-season

The lead-up to series 15 of Strictly has been nothing but eventful with contestants dropping out last minute and major shakeups plaguing the show. Earlier this month, the beloved programme upset dedicated fans when they announced that phone voting would be phased out for this upcoming season. In an explanation on their website, the BBC confirmed that it would instead focus on online voting.

"For years, shows like Strictly Come Dancing, BBC Sports Personality of the Year and Eurovision let viewers vote by calling premium-rate numbers," they explained on their website. "However, this is now an outdated system and also expensive to run. Online voting has become the go-to choice for most viewers. In fact, the overwhelming majority of votes for the last series were cast online. And earlier this year, BT, the company that provided these phone services for the BBC, announced it would stop offering them in early 2025."