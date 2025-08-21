Emmerdale star announced as Strictly replacement after Kristian Nairn steps back due to 'unexpected medical reasons'

Lewis Cope has been named as the newest contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

The announcement comes just hours after Kristian Nairn was forced to pull out of the show for medical reasons.

Speaking on The One Show Lewis said: "The excitement has taken over and I'm all in". He revealed that show runners called him up several days ago and he got the confirmation while walking down Oxford Street just hours before the announcement. Lewis previously appeared in Billy Elliott as well as Emmerdale before joining the Strictly cast.

Kristian Nairn steps down from Strictly

Kristian Nairn, the Northern Irish DJ and actor best known for his beloved role as Hodor in HBO’s fantasy epic Game of Thrones, revealed that he has made the difficult decision to pull out of the competition due to unexpected medical reasons.

In a statement shared on the official Strictly Instagram page, Kristian wrote: "With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season of Strictly Come Dancing due to unexpected medical reasons.

© BBC Kristian Nairn was forced to pull out of the show for 'unexpected medical reasons'

"I was truly looking forward to the journey, and I'm deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor.

"Thank you all for your support, and I will be back on my feet very soon, in every sense. Love to all, Kristian."

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios added: "We've absolutely loved getting to know Kristian in this short time, and he has all the makings of a brilliant Strictly Come Dancing contestant.

"We're incredibly sorry to lose him from this year’s series and we all wish him a speedy recovery."

Who else is set to compete on Strictly?

Taking to the dancefloor in series 23 will be Love Island winner Dani Dyer, former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and actress Alex Kingston.

© BBC The Strictly 2025 cast is set to be an exciting line-up

Also competing are Drag Race UK finalist La Voix, England rugby star Chris Robshaw and model Ellie Goldstein.

They’ll be joined by EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, YouTuber and podcaster George Clarke, TV personality Thomas Skinner, broadcaster Vicky Pattison, Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, Hollywood correspondent Ross King and former Lioness turned sports presenter Karen Carney.