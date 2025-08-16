Strictly star reveals 'baptism of fire' in first look at rehearsals: 'Already got blisters'

Strictly Come Dancing is back on screens next month and the stars are already hard at work as they attempt to perfect their opening routines.

On Saturday, Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison gave fans an insight into the impact of training, joking that she already "had blisters" and casting doubt on her own dancing abilities. Alongside a selfie taken in the back of a car showing her looking glamorous and a photo of the star looking exhausted, she penned: "Our first @bbcstrictly rehearsal... The start of the day versus... the end.

"It certainly was a baptism of fire lads... that's for sure! If I was doubting my ability before, then I REALLY am now!!! Dancing is SO HARD! No wonder those pros are all drop dead gorgeous I feel like I've been hit by a car and I've already got blisters. A serious new found appreciation for everyone who's ever taken part!"

She continued: "BUT... what an amazing day, the team are incredible, the celebs are so wonderful and the pros are an absolute joy. If I hang around long enough... I think I'll really love my new family. I'm off to think about my life choices and apologise to all the fellas I stepped all over today!"

© Instagram Vicky was looking forward to her time on the show

Despite her disbelief in her abilities, Vicky's co-stars rallied around her to assure her she'd done great. New pro Julian Caillon commented: "You smashed it today!" a comment mirrored by former champion, Jowita Przystal.

© Instagram The star was exhausted at the end of training

Last year's contestant, Dr. Punam Krishan, said: "Ahhhh I remember it well, you're going to smash it!! First day feels so intense but lean into it, the fun, the adrenaline, the newfound pals – it's so exciting! Even though the legs will be aching tomorrow," while Dani Dyer, who is competing alongside Vicky, added: "The best day."

This year's Strictly line-up

Vicky and Dani aren't the only stars on this year's line-up as they're also due to be joined by Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston and former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Other contestants include EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, podcaster George Clarke, Drag Race UK finalist La Voix, rugby player Chris Robshaw and model Ellie Goldstein.

© Kieron McCarron Strictly's return is just around the corner

Completing the line-up are The Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner, Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis, TV presenter Ross King, former Lioness Karen Carney and Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn.

Speaking to HELLO! about the line-up, Kathryn Stamp, an assistant professor at Coventry University's Centre for Dance Research remarked: "Every year there is such a buzz and sense of anticipation when the Strictly line-up is being announced. The contestants for this 23rd series are so varied, from many different areas of showbiz in one series – sport, modelling, business, acting, social media, performance and presenting.

© BBC/Guy Levy Who will succeed Chris as Strictly champion?

"The celebrity's 'journey' on Strictly is a popular part of the programme. So even if you don't know some of the people taking part, currently, you will get to know them through the show and they will get to know one another!"

She added: "One of the big things about Strictly and why the public seems to love it so much is that we are seeing people learning a new skill. We follow them week on week, with things they find challenging and things they excel at, and there is such a vulnerability in that experience, which is really admirable.

© WireImage We can't wait for the show's return

"It reminds us at home that we can all learn something new, and there is lots of research that demonstrates how dancing is such a brilliant activity to participate in, for everyone. It is physical, engages you creatively and artistically, and can be really beneficial socially. I am really looking forward to seeing how this year’s line-up will get on."