Strictly star pulls out due to unexpected circumstances

With just weeks to go until the launch of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, the line-up has been hit with a setback after one of its celebrity contestants announced he would no longer be taking part.

Kristian Nairn, the Northern Irish DJ and actor best known for his beloved role as Hodor in HBO’s fantasy epic Game of Thrones, has revealed that he has had to pull out of the competition due to unexpected medical reasons.

In a statement shared on the official Strictly Instagram page, Kristian wrote: “With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season of Strictly Come Dancing due to unexpected medical reasons.

"I was truly looking forward to the journey, and I’m deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor.

"Thank you all for your support, and I will be back on my feet very soon, in every sense. Love to all, Kristian."

A speedy recovery

Fans were quick to flood the comments with messages of support and well wishes for the star, with many saying they had been particularly excited to see what Kristian – who measures an impressive 6ft 10in – would bring to the ballroom.

© BBC Kristian Nairn was the final contestant to be announced

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios added: “We’ve absolutely loved getting to know Kristian in this short time, and he has all the makings of a brilliant Strictly Come Dancing contestant.

"We’re incredibly sorry to lose him from this year’s series and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Who will replace Kristian Nairn on Strictly?

While it's unknown who will be replacing Kristian in the line-up, the BBC has said it will make the new celebrity announcement on The One Show on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 21 August from 7pm.

Who else is set to compete on Strictly?

Even without Kristian, this year's cast is one of the most varied yet.

© BBC The original Strictly 2025 cast

Taking to the dancefloor in series 23 will be Love Island winner Dani Dyer, former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and acclaimed actress Alex Kingston.

Also competing are Drag Race UK finalist La Voix, England rugby star Chris Robshaw and model Ellie Goldstein.

They’ll be joined by EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, YouTuber and podcaster George Clarke, TV personality Thomas Skinner, broadcaster Vicky Pattison, Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, Hollywood correspondent Ross King and former Lioness turned sports presenter Karen Carney.