Exclusive: What Strictly's Thomas Skinner really said before 'storming out' of press event

Last week was one of the highlights for Strictly journalists as we all headed down to Elstree to quiz the celebrities ahead of their dancefloor debut. The annual press event typically involves coming back with stories about how the stars are doing the show to make their family proud, or who they've sized up as their biggest competition. This year's round tables made headlines for an entirely different reason, however. After speaking to two groups of journalists, former The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner stormed out of the event, later claiming he saw personal messages about him on a journalist's phone.

I first noticed something was amiss while speaking to Louis Cope, Karen Carney and Ross King. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink walked past our table and out the door, which, considering he was meant to be talking to the press at that time, was quite unusual. When I glanced over at the table he had been sitting at, I noticed both he and Thomas had vanished, leaving behind a table full of baffled journalists. That's when I realised that Jimmy had followed Thomas out, and while the former footballer returned to continue the interviews, Thomas did not.

The businessman only spoke to two groups of journalists before exiting the event, and HELLO! was among the publications he chatted to. The 34-year-old was in high spirits, fresh out of rehearsals, and was incredibly jovial. There were plenty of times he had us roaring with laughter and he easily handled every question that was thrown his way. He even left our group with his trademark 'Bosh', so we had no indication that, less than 10 minutes later, a scandal would unfold. Here's what the star told HELLO! and other outlets when he sat down with us…

Strictly journey

The first question the businessman was asked was his real motivation in signing up for the show. "I want to learn how to dance, it's my mum's favourite show," he explained. "I can say to my kids, especially my girls when they get older, that I've done it. I'll also prove my mates wrong; show I can have a go and learn a bit of dancing."

When he was on The Apprentice, Thomas earned plenty of fans thanks to his chivalrous nature and he showed this off again during the interviews, reassuring Jimmy that the former footballer was a good dancer. When asked about his own dancing abilities, the star replied: "I've got the rhythm of a plank of wood! I've only ever danced at weddings, but I'm surrendering to Strictly. I'm going to train with my partner every single day and try and learn this and make it sound."

© Instagram Thomas wanted to make his family proud

In a more vulnerable moment, the pair were asked about what they thought was "scary" about signing up for the show. In response, Thomas said: "This is the pinnacle of TV, everyone and their families know the show and watch it on a Saturday night, and it's bringing so much joy to people. I don't want to let people down, and [make them think], 'Tom's rubbish'. I just really want to try and give it my best, and do well for my partner, because they're a fantastic dancer. We had a little go yesterday and I enjoyed it so much. I enjoyed it more than I thought I would. I don't want to be the one who messes it up and looks like a bit of a doughnut."

It was clear from his enthusiasm for the show that Thomas was incredibly excited to be taking part, even if he was surprised to receive the call. When asked whether talks had happened before, he exclaimed: "I was well surprised! Even this morning, I went to work first and then came to training afterwards. It's a great opportunity, I'm over the moon. I'll probably bring a new audience to Strictly; my followers are mainly my mates and the West Ham fans. And I'm going to do it for the for the dads with the beer bellies."

Star friends

Conversation then turned to the star's celebrity friends, including Lord Alan Sugar and US Vice President JD Vance. When asked whether Lord Sugar or Craig Revel Horwood was the scariest, he said: "They're both as scary as each other in their own departments. I've become very good friends with Lord Sugar, I share a beer with him, I speak to him on the phone. He's wished me a lot of luck."

© X Thomas joked about the likelihood of JD Vance watching him from the audience

And regarding the possibility of the business tycoon supporting him in the audience, Thomas was hopeful. "Fingers crossed, you never know, but hopefully me and Craig can build that same relationship and go for a cheeky pint as well." As for JD Vance, Thomas laughed when asked about the possibility of the Vice President flying in to support him during his Strictly journey. "I think he's got far, far, far more important matters in America."

The final question before our time ran out with Thomas focused on how he felt about being Strictlyfied, and the businessman was all in. "I can't wait to wear a bit of glitter," he told us. "I'm used to wearing work boots and tracksuits and working on the market. Let's have a spray tan, glitter up and show off!"