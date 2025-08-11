Strictly 2025 LIVE updates: Gold medal-winning Olympian kicks off the celeb line-up

- The 2025 Strictly cast announcements have officially begun!
- The first celebrity is announced – Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey
Fans react to the first celebrity reveal
Fans have taken to social media to celebrate the first contestant heading for the Strictly ballroom: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.
Commenting on the first official announcement post on Instagram, BBC Radio One presenter Melvin Odoom commented: "Yes, the dance moves are coming out!" while a fan wrote: "YES!!!! Great reveal – although we have to remember he was a British Olympian before he was a gladiator."
Strictly professionals Dianne Buswell and Nancy Xu were among the many to welcome Harry. Diane wrote: "Amazing," while Nancy added: "Yessssss he is hereeee."
Judge Motsi Mabuse penned: "Oh yes @aikines. You better bring it on."
The announcement comes after it was teased that the full Strictly line-up would be announced at 7pm on Monday 11 August – so stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey has been announced as the first contestant for the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 line-up.
The 36-year-old, known as Nitro on the BBC show Gladiators, took part in the 2024 Christmas special.
The former Team GB sprinter said in a statement: "After the Christmas special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice!
"I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I'm ready to give it all I've got. I'll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor.
"Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track."
And so it begins!
Good Morning!
The Strictly cast announcements have officially begun and we can't wait to see which famous faces will be taking to the iconic ballroom floor this autumn. Stay tuned to find out the celebrity line-up for 2025.