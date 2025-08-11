Strictly 2025 LIVE updates: Gold medal-winning Olympian kicks off the celeb line-up

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate the first contestant heading for the Strictly ballroom: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Commenting on the first official announcement post on Instagram, BBC Radio One presenter Melvin Odoom commented: "Yes, the dance moves are coming out!" while a fan wrote: "YES!!!! Great reveal – although we have to remember he was a British Olympian before he was a gladiator."

Strictly professionals Dianne Buswell and Nancy Xu were among the many to welcome Harry. Diane wrote: "Amazing," while Nancy added: "Yessssss he is hereeee."

Judge Motsi Mabuse penned: "Oh yes @aikines. You better bring it on."

The announcement comes after it was teased that the full Strictly line-up would be announced at 7pm on Monday 11 August – so stay tuned for all the latest updates!