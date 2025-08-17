Strictly hit with fresh controversy as BBC begins 'police investigation' – just 5 weeks before launch

The BBC has reportedly asked the Metropolitan Police to investigate fresh allegations that have surfaced in the Strictly Come Dancing inquiry.

Reports emerged after The Sun on Sunday revealed that the broadcaster had contacted police about new claims, which have not yet been made public.

A BBC spokesperson declined to comment on the specifics of the new report, but pointed to a statement issued earlier this month, which read: "We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us.

"We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further."

HELLO! has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.

Previous allegations

The latest development follows earlier reports in The Sun that two stars had allegedly been using drugs – claims said to have been widely discussed behind the scenes of the hit show.

The BBC subsequently appointed law firm Pinsent Masons to lead an investigation into the allegations.

At the time, the broadcaster added: "It is not unusual for the BBC to engage an external individual to provide additional expert resource to help deliver a BBC-led investigation. In these cases, they would report into an established BBC team."

Further scandal

This isn’t the first time Strictly has faced controversy. In 2024, professional dancer Giovanni Pernice was investigated by the BBC following allegations of bullying and harassment made by former partner Amanda Abbington.

Meanwhile, Graziano Di Prima was let go from the show after misconduct claims were brought against him by a former dance partner.

In June 2025, EastEnders actor James Borthwick was suspended after using a disabled slur on set, while former contestant Wynne Evans was dropped from the Strictly tour following accusations of "inappropriate language".

Strictly 2025

The fresh allegations come less than a week after the unveiling of the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing line-up, ahead of the show's September return.

As HELLO!'s live blog revealed, the cast includes Love Island's Dani Dyer, rugby star Chris Robshaw, Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis and EastEnders legend Balvinder Sopal.