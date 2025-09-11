CBS anchor gets emotional over 'amazing' debut appearance on The Bold & the Beautiful

Luckily for Anne Makovec, it is never too late to live out your dreams. Though the news anchor has spent much of her career as a local news reporter for CBS affiliate KPIX 5 in the Bay Area, since she was a kid, she had the acting bug, with a particular affinity for daytime soap operas. And, thanks to CBS Mornings' It's Never Too Late series, she got to live out her dream: appearing on none other than soap icon The Bold & the Beautiful.

Speaking with TVLine about the experience, she said: "The whole experience has taken on a life of its own, revealing: "Since I worked for CBS, I had always wanted to figure out how to get on the set just to meet people, see people, or if I could even be a waiter handing out bread or something at Il Giardino [restaurant on B&B]," and always hoped she could "make some sort of appearance."

© Instagram Anne has been with CBS for 15 years

Plus, both The Bold & the Beautiful as well as fellow longtime soap The Young & the Reckless have always been part of her day, so to speak. "My noon newscast airs live between Y&R and B&B — so I've been sandwiched between them for years," she explained, confessing: "I've even had to tearfully collect myself at times, transitioning from watching the end of Y&R and my own newscast, especially at big moments like the death of [Y&R's] Katherine Chancellor. And then I'm forced to peel myself from watching the beginning of B&B as I'm tasked with recording things for later news broadcasts after the noon news."

Of how the experience came to life, and how it panned out, she shared: "My executive producer for the morning show contacted the people at The Bold and the Beautiful, and they ran with it in such a wonderful way," and noted: "I mean, not only to give me a speaking role, but to give me a name, a little bit of a backstory, and then to add in the phrase, 'It’s never too late,' to tie in the whole CBS Mornings series was just amazing."

Anne appeared as a character named Ronna, a socialite with a special fitting at Forrester Creations, the high-end fashion house central to the plot of The Bold & the Beautiful and its Forrester family. "It definitely felt like a Cinderella moment," Anne added. "I'm a person that likes to wear black a lot, so having all that color, I just felt like it was time to go with the flow and let the experts do their job, and they did a fantastic job."

© Instagram She appeared as socialite Ronna on the show

Though Anne shared she wasn't "nervous about the acting" per se, she "was way more nervous than I thought I was going to be … Which was interesting because I am used to being on TV, but I think it was just such a surreal experience to even be in the building."

"It was more about where was my place in this glamorous, mythological world of L.A. fashion? But as far as the lines and the actual playing of the role, I felt pretty confident in that," she continued.

© CBS Katherine Kelly Lang, Michael Damian, Lauralee Bell and Thorsten Kaye of B&B and Y&R

Her scenes were with B&B legends Katherine Kelly Lang and Heather Tom. "They were fabulous,” Anne said. "I could totally see them being good girlfriends. They just have a fun vibe, and it's interesting because I know them obviously as their characters, and you could see a little bit of that bleeding through, but you could tell that they're just cool girls underneath it all as well."