Longtime The Bold & the Beautiful star bids farewell to set amid show shake-up

It is a bittersweet time for the cast and crew of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The show, which has been on the air since 1987, is saying farewell — albeit temporarily — to their studio complex in Los Angeles, where they have filmed since the soap opera's inception.

And in honor of the big move, John McCook, who has starred as Eric Forrester since season one, took a moment to pay tribute to his dressing room of almost 40 years.

© Instagram John bid farewell to his dressing room

John, 81, took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a photo of himself sitting in his dressing room, which before it was emptied out featured a leather couch, two wooden desks, an "applause" sign, and even a martini-making spot.

"50 years ago I was Lance Prentiss on The Young and the Restless then in 1987 I became Eric Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful," he then reflected in his caption, noting: "Today I've spent 50 plus years at CBS Television City."

"My dressing room now is empty and our show will be moving over to The Sunset Las Palmas Studios where it will rebuild, refresh and enlarge our sets, bringing back the old glitz and glamour of our show," he went on, and emphasized: "Stay tuned for what's ahead and spread the good news. Soap Opera is here to stay…"

© Getty Images The actor is part of the inaugural cast

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and maintain their loyalty to the show, though first Lauralee Bell, who has also starred in both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, wrote: "I will miss your smiling face in the hallway! Hope you'll invite us over for a field trip to show us the new spot," and Melissa Claire Egan, who is on The Young and the Restless, added: "We will miss you all!"

Others followed suit with: "And that's how long I've been watching!!" and: "Sounds great John! Congratulations!" as well as: "I have been watching from the beginning. Both shows are my favorites. You are the best."

© Getty Images He stars as Eric Forrester

Deadline reported last month that the show is officially departing Television City in Los Angeles, where it has filmed for the last almost 40 years, as the studio complex embarks on a multi-year, billion-dollar renovation and expansion. They are however staying in Los Angeles — amid a decline in movies and television shows actually filming in Hollywood — keeping its Los Angeles-based crew employed amid industry-wide efforts to keep production in California, per the outlet.

It will instead film its forthcoming 39th season in Sunset Las Palmas Studios, just 2.5 miles north-east from their original filming lot. Filming at their new location is slated to begin on August 19, after the show, which was already renewed earlier this year for another three seasons, returns from its summer hiatus.

© CBS Kate Linder, Thorsten Kaye, Tracey Bregman and John

Addressing the big move, head writer and executive producer Bradley Phillip Bell said: "It's been an extraordinary 38 years at Television City, where we have produced over 9,600 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful," adding: "As we look ahead, we're excited to begin this next chapter at Sunset Las Palmas Studios — continuing our production in the heart of Hollywood and the great state of California."

Fellow CBS soap The Young and the Restless, which has been on the air for a whopping 50 seasons, since 1973, also films at Television City. It is the last CBS show still filming in Television City, however Deadline further reports it still has some ways to go on its multi-year lease and has no plans of relocating at the moment.