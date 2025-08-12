Fans spot major clue hinting to The Bold & the Beautiful star's possible return — watch

When you've been on the air as long as The Bold & the Beautiful has — almost four decades — it's expected to have a bit of a revolving door of stars coming in and out of the show.

The show has aired a whopping 37 seasons and a mind-boggling 9,000 episodes, (it's currently airing its 38th season) and has already been renewed through the 2027-2028 season.

Now, it is seeing yet another (possible) cast comeback, that of Matthew Atkinson, who hinted at a potential return to the soap opera in a new video on Instagram. Watch it below.

WATCH: Matthew Atkinson teases return to The Bold & the Beautiful

Matthew captioned the video — set where The Bold & the Beautiful is filmed and which features a sign with the show logo behind him — with: "Second time's a charm."

And though he gave no further confirmation that his character Thomas Forrester would be back, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and wonder as such.

© Getty Darin Brooks, Tanner Novlan, Kimberlin Brown, Sean Kanan, Delon de Metz, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Rena Sofer, Matthew Atkinson, Diamond White, Krista Allen, Annika Noelle, Scott Clifton, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, and Don Diamont of The Bold & the Beautiful

"Are you coming back? We NEED some excitement," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "I hope this means you're coming back to Bold and Beautiful, you have been missed. We need a Thope reunion!" and: "Soooooo does this mean I have a reason to tune in again?" as well as: "Really hope you are returning as Thomas so we can get #Thope back as your chemistry with Annika was amazing and we miss you guys together on screen."

Matthew joined B&B back in 2019, taking over the Thomas role from his predecessor, Pierson Fodé, however his last onscreen appearance on it was in July 2024. His departure was never officially announced, but he reportedly deleted any mention of the show from his Instagram bio last year, and he did not appear in the show's new opening the following month.