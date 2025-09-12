BBC greenlights Agatha Christie period drama – details

The BBC has confirmed that The Detection Club, a murder-mystery following Agatha Christie, is one of two new shows born from the cancellation of Doctors. Set in the 1930s, the series is inspired by the real-life society formed by Britain's greatest mystery writers, including Dorothy L. Sayers, G.K. Chesterton and of course, Christie. According to the broadcaster, The Detection Club's commission demonstrates the "BBC's commitment to re-investing all of the Doctors' spend into new scripted programming in the West Midlands." Alongside The Detection Club, The Hairdresser Mysteries, helmed by Bridget Jones star Sally Phillips, will also be produced out of the Doctors hub.

What is The Detection Club about?

Currently, details surrounding The Detection Club remain limited; however, the BBC has confirmed that the series will enter production in 2026. According to a synopsis: "The Detection Club, set in 1930s London, the golden age of detective fiction, sees the mysterious society of the three most famous crime writers of our time, Agatha Christie, Dorothy L. Sayers and G.K. Chesterton, join forces to solve real-life murders.

© Everett/Shutterstock Agatha Christie pictured in 1957

"Honing their craft within the hallowed walls of a secret London location, the three writers come together after receiving an invitation that leads them to their first real murder case. The series follows the trio as they work together to crack cases, all to the despair of D.I. Greenway, a young, rookie, real-life detective."

Upcoming Agatha Christie adaptations

While The Detection Club is still in the early stages of development, fans of the Queen of Crime have another Agatha Christie adaptation waiting in the wings. Back in June, Britbox announced that Tommy and Tuppence Beresford, the writer's notorious crime-solving couple, would be reimagined in a new six-part series. The duo, who first appeared in Christie's novel, The Secret Adversary, in 1922, were previously portrayed by David Walliams and Jessica Raine in the BBC's 2015 adaptation, Partners in Crime.

Produced in association with Agatha Christie Limited, Tommy & Tuppence named Josh Dylan (The Buccaneers) and Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor) as its titular leads in August. Lending her star power to the project, Harry Potter and The Crown favourite, Imelda Staunton, has also signed on as Aunt Ada, a "formidable" retired private investigator.

Set in the leafy London neighbourhood of Hampstead, a logline states: "Tommy (Dylan) and Tuppence (Thomas) are a detective duo for the ages. They fall in love, fall out of it, and tumble back in, all while solving some thrilling, entertaining mysteries along the way."

The series, which has been adapted by Phoebe Eclair-Powell, will "combine screwball comedy, playful romance and thrilling murder," according to executive producer Katie Draper. Filming is expected to commence later this year.