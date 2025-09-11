Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Exclusive: Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann teases season 15 – 'things get real'
Stephen McGann has played Dr Patrick Turner – the husband of Laura Main's character, Shelagh Turner – in the hit BBC series since it first aired in 2012

Man in grey suit carving turkey at Christmas© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney
Abby Allen
Abby AllenTV writer
2 minutes ago
Speaking exclusively to HELLO! on the red carpet at the National Television Awards, Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann was in high spirits – despite the rain. "I'm really happy to be here," he smiled. "But it's your personal fault for the rain. I have to blame somebody in the queue – and it's you!" Always quick with a joke, Stephen reflected on years of attending the event. "We've been coming here for so long. It used to be held in January – and at least it's not January, because when I used to wear my bikinis and stuff, it was shocking!" (Luckily, no bikinis were spotted on the carpet this year.)

Downtime off the Call the Midwife set© Getty Images for the NTA's

Downtime off the Call the Midwife set

When he's not in costume as Dr Turner, Stephen loves to unwind with a very different kind of drama. 

"I've been bingeing the latest Alien Earth," he revealed. "What I like to do when I leave the set of Call the Midwife – I go back and relax for an hour. 

"I watch all those streamers, and I love sci-fi. My dark secret is I'll watch all those sci-fi things." 

It's a far cry from 1960s Poplar, but clearly the perfect escape!

WATCH: Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann teases season 15
Call The Midwife stars Stephen McGann and Laura Main selfie on set © Instagram

Stephen plays Laura Main's on-screen husband

What can fans expect from Call the Midwife season 15?

With Call the Midwife returning for its 15th season, Stephen teased what fans can expect – and it sounds like emotions are about to run high.

"What can I say? Things get real," he said with a knowing smile. 

"There are some decisions which can't be avoided any longer – as well as your usual joy and passion. 

"There's some things where the audience will be very interested in, let's say... and I can say no more." 

Consider us intrigued.

Group of people standing outside snowy building© Neal Street / Olly Courtney

Filming in Hong Kong

This season also took the cast beyond Poplar – all the way to Hong Kong. The days filming, according to Stephen, were unforgettable. 

"It was just amazing. Really an amazing experience. The people we worked with were amazing," he shared.

Media Image© Getty Images for the NTA's

"But the time of year we filmed – it was so hot. It was great – you know you're in it, you know you're involved. 

"But when you get to where the locals are, the locals are saying to you, 'Why are you filming now? We hate it when it's like this!' But that was really lovely."

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in Call The Midwife © BBC

Of course, he couldn't resist one last cheeky quip: "I was in my micro bikini then… it was terrifying!" 

Call the Midwife is set to return with a 2025 Christmas special, followed by an eight-episode series, which is scheduled for January 2026.

