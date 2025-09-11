Exclusive: Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann teases season 15 – 'things get real'

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! on the red carpet at the National Television Awards, Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann was in high spirits – despite the rain. "I'm really happy to be here," he smiled. "But it's your personal fault for the rain. I have to blame somebody in the queue – and it's you!" Always quick with a joke, Stephen reflected on years of attending the event. "We've been coming here for so long. It used to be held in January – and at least it's not January, because when I used to wear my bikinis and stuff, it was shocking!" (Luckily, no bikinis were spotted on the carpet this year.)
Downtime off the Call the Midwife set
When he's not in costume as Dr Turner, Stephen loves to unwind with a very different kind of drama.
"I've been bingeing the latest Alien Earth," he revealed. "What I like to do when I leave the set of Call the Midwife – I go back and relax for an hour.
"I watch all those streamers, and I love sci-fi. My dark secret is I'll watch all those sci-fi things."
It's a far cry from 1960s Poplar, but clearly the perfect escape!
Stephen plays Laura Main's on-screen husband
What can fans expect from Call the Midwife season 15?
With Call the Midwife returning for its 15th season, Stephen teased what fans can expect – and it sounds like emotions are about to run high.
"What can I say? Things get real," he said with a knowing smile.
"There are some decisions which can't be avoided any longer – as well as your usual joy and passion.
"There's some things where the audience will be very interested in, let's say... and I can say no more."
Consider us intrigued.
You may also like
Filming in Hong Kong
This season also took the cast beyond Poplar – all the way to Hong Kong. The days filming, according to Stephen, were unforgettable.
"It was just amazing. Really an amazing experience. The people we worked with were amazing," he shared.
David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin star in the BBC's hit crime series Ludwig, which follows John 'Ludwig' Taylor, a reclusive puzzle setter, as he investigates his brother's mysterious disappearance