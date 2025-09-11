Exclusive: Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann teases season 15 – 'things get real'

When he's not in costume as Dr Turner, Stephen loves to unwind with a very different kind of drama.

"I've been bingeing the latest Alien Earth," he revealed. "What I like to do when I leave the set of Call the Midwife – I go back and relax for an hour.

"I watch all those streamers, and I love sci-fi. My dark secret is I'll watch all those sci-fi things."

It's a far cry from 1960s Poplar, but clearly the perfect escape!