Gethin Jones's new TV role away from Morning Live revealed

Gethin Jones's new TV role away from Morning Live's Helen Skelton revealed
The Morning Live presenter, 47, has joined the stellar line-up of celebrity co-hosts for the new season of Pointless, which is hosted by Alexander Armstrong and airs weekdays on BBC One

Gethin Jones wearing a red top © Shutterstock
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisDeputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Gethin Jones has landed an exciting new presenting gig. The Welsh presenter, who is a frequent fixture on our TV screens thanks to his hosting role on BBC One's Morning Live, has joined the upcoming series of Pointless as a celebrity co-host, alongside an impressive line-up of famous faces, including Angela Rippon, Trevor Nelson and Judi Love. The popular quiz show, hosted by Alexander Armstrong, sees two-person teams try to score as few points as possible by coming up with obscure correct answers.

six people sitting at desk with laptop© BBC
Angela Rippon, Trevor Nelson, Judi Love, Gethin Jones, Tom Allen and Angela Scanlon will appear as celebrity co-hosts on Pointless

Since Richard Osman left the show, Pointless has continuously signed a stellar line-up of famous co-hosts each season, and it looks like the upcoming series is no different.

Gethin, who hosts Morning Live alongside Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley, said of joining the line-up: "It's become one of the most famous chairs on television, and I've ALWAYS wanted to know what is actually on that laptop! It's the perfect scenario, playing along but knowing all the answers… or at least the best of the right answers! I will be excellent at Welsh pronunciations; Alexander will have the rest covered."

Gethin Jones in a blue suit against a pink floral wall© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cha
Gethin will appear on the new series of Pointless

Meanwhile, host Alexander said he was "over the moon" to welcome a new line-up of "brilliant" co-hosts. "I cannot wait to get going and have them all keep me, and the contestants, fantastically on our toes," he said in a statement to the BBC.

Morning Liv's Helen Skelton, Gethin Jones, Michelle Ackerley© BBC/James Stack
Gethin co-hosts Morning Live with Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley

Who else is co-hosting Pointless?

Appearing alongside Gethin as celebrity co-hosts are Angela Rippon, Trevor Nelson, Judi Love, Tom Allen and Angela Scanlon.

On joining the series, Angela Rippon said: "What a great gig! Sitting in the 'Hot Seat' on Pointless and working with Alexander Armstrong. That's a TV double whammy. And having appeared on the programme as a contestant, it’s good to know that this time I won't have to wrack my brain for the answers - because they will all be written down for me! I can't wait."

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Angela Rippon attends the Julien Macdonald Fashion Show for National Osteoporosis Society at Lancaster House on November 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for the National Osteoporosis Society)© Getty
Angela Rippon has joined the line-up

Meanwhile, DJ Trevor added: "As a former Pointless champion, I've had the pleasure of competing on one of my favourite quiz shows. So, when I was given the opportunity to step onto the other side of the questions, I was pleasantly surprised. I have a fond appreciation for the team, and I hope I do the role justice."

Pointless airs weekdays on BBC One at 5.15pm. Viewers can watch all episodes on BBC iPlayer now.

