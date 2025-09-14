Meet Emmys host, comedian Nate Bargatze

Nate Bargatze is hosting the 77th Annual Emmy Awards this evening. While he is a Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, many are unfamiliar with his work. Nate, 46, has been working as a comedian since 2002, but didn't truly break out until 2022 when he was nominated for Best Comedy Album. Since then, Nate has gone on to host Saturday Night Live two times, starring in what some called the best sketch on the show in years. But, what makes Nate special is his specific type of comedy that wins over millions.

Nate is one of the highest-grossing comedians in the business and has a net worth of $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His gig as Emmy's host is his biggest yet. While speaking with CBS, Nate explained: "I'm used to performing in front of live people, not an audience like this of all the people that you know. So, it will be fun to get in there, get on stage, get that first joke, hear that first laugh and then just get running and just really make your own of it."

According to the Nielsen ratings, over 4 million people watched Nate on SNL

A notoriously clean comic, Nate told CNN he "will make jokes…but I'll make fun of myself as well." Nate explained: "I want the night to just be fun and silly and keep it moving. Let's be exciting. And let's be entertainment for the people at home watching. That's what we are." He continued, noting that he does "not want to do something that's just inherently mean."

Nate and his wife Laura live in Tennessee

Outside of stand up comedy, Nate is married to his wife Laura Bargatze. The two have been together since 2006 and met while working at an Applebee's in Tennessee. The ever supportive partner, Laura explained on Nate's podcast, The Nateland Podcast in 2020, that she "never had any double" their life would work out, whether Nate "chose not to do comedy or found a job or some other career path."

Laura is not only one of Nate's biggest supporters, she is also an executive producer on his podcast. After working as a corporate event planner for nearly a decade, Laura and Nate decided they wanted to work together, both on The Nateland Podcast and as a talent manager for his company, Bargatze Enterprises.

Nate has hosted SNL twice in just two years

In 2012, Nate and Laura became parents to their daughter Harper. The comedian announced Harper's birth on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: "My beautiful new daughter Harper Blair. Awesome day." Harper is a part of the family business too. In all three of Nate's comedy specials, she has introduced her dad the same way: "Please welcome my daddy, Nate Bargatze!"

Nate and Laura work together on The Nateland Podcast

Both Laura and Harper are frequent subjects of Nate's comedy. He recently referenced how difficult he found Harper's third grade homework. And while some partners may not like being a topic of conversation, Laura doesn't seem to mind. "It pays our bills," she explained on The Nateland Podcast. "I pick at people and that's my love, so if I'm picking on you, I love you."

Watch Nate host the 77th Emmy Awards tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.