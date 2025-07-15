Congratulations are in order for Harrison Ford, who received his very first Primetime Emmy Award nomination in his nearly seven decade career.

The actor has officially been announced as one of the nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his turn in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking

What's more, the nod comes just days after he celebrated his 83rd birthday on Sunday, July 13, making him the second oldest nominee in the category's history following Alan Arkin, who was 86 when he earned a nod in 2020 for The Kominsky Method.

© Getty Images Harrison Ford has finally earned his very first Emmy nomination

He will face off against the previous year's winner, Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Bear, Ike Barinholtz in The Studio, Colman Domingo in The Four Seasons, Jeff Hiller in Somebody Somewhere, Bowen Yang in Saturday Night Live, and his Shrinking co-star Michael Urie.

Harrison and Michael's recognitions represent two of the five major nominations for the series, which is also nominated in Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (for Jason), and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (for Jessica Williams).

The Indiana Jones star was heavily touted as a possible nominee in the category last year as well for the show's debut season, but lost out to Ebon, Barry's Anthony Carrigan, Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster, Jury Duty's James Marsden, and Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams.

© Alamy Stock Photo The actor is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Shrinking"

His performance in the tender comedy playing Dr. Paul Rhodes, a senior therapist with Parkinson's disease, has garnered critical acclaim and also earned him Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors' Guild nominations. His wife Calista Flockhart is, in fact, a three-time Primetime Emmy nominee herself, earning all those plaudits for her turn in Ally McBeal.

Speaking with GQ previously, the actor billed the show as "a blend of comedy and drama that's quite unusual and striking for its bravery."

When asked what made him take on the part, he responded: "The success of the writing. It seems a difficult thing to do, but it was done with grace and charm, and I thought it was successful when I read the script that was given to me by Brett Goldstein."

© Getty Images The show's creator and star Jason Segel is also nominated for Leading Actor in a Comedy

"And it was something that I immediately was attracted to because of its success in both the areas of drama and comedy. It was an unusual character for me to play, I thought."

Harrison also addressed comments that Paul's blunt but endearing demeanor was a lot like his own public persona, saying: "Well, as an actor, you really have only your own experience, your own capacity to understand, and you're stuck with yourself. It's the chemistry you came with."

© Getty Images The show earned five nominations in the main categories

"I don't have Parkinson’s disease. There are a lot of elements and details of Paul's life that are different to mine, but I think he's a comic character. The humor is written for me — I certainly don't make this [expletive] up. But I lent my face and my head, so if it looks like me, I guess it must be me."

The show will return for a third season, which began filming in February 2025 and is expected to premiere later this year.