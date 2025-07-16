Dax Shepard shares nude photo of wife Kristen Bell to celebrate first Emmy nod

Dax Shepard had a NSFW reaction to his wife, Kristen Bell's, first-ever Emmy nomination.

The actress, 44, bagged an Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for her role in the romantic comedy series, Nobody Wants This, and Dax had a cheeky way of celebrating.

The 50-year-old posted a photo of Kristen doing yoga in the nude while in the backyard at their $4.3 million Los Feliz home.

Kristen wore nothing but a pair of blue knee-high socks while posing in a downward dog position with her left leg in the air.

© Instagram Dax shared this nude photo of his wife

"People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen's," Dax joked in the caption.

"This may or may not have been a part of her training," he added. "But it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!"

The photo sparked a huge reaction from his followers and famous friends, including Nina Dobrev, who commented: "Hahahaha yesssss go girl! suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!"

© Instagram Kristen bagged an Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy nomination

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared shocked by Dax's celebratory photo and wrote: "Oh my God, Dax." One fan quipped: "Just curious are you more of a 'permission' or 'forgiveness' husband when it comes to posts like this?"

Kristen had her own reaction to the news and shared a photo of her and series creator, Erin Foster, on Zoom with their mouths agape in excitement after learning of both of their Emmy nods.

"Finding out I was nominated for an Emmy – finding out @erinfoster was nominated for an Emmy!!!!" Kristen captioned the photo.

© Getty Images Dax is very proud of his wife

Dax also commented on his wife's post, responding: "May you only listen to 'Strut' by Steven Seagal all day long. You've earned it!!!!"

Kristen and Dax were first introduced in 2007 at a birthday party for their mutual friend, producer Shauna Robertson, but there were "no sparks whatsoever" between them.

However, Kristen added during an interview on Today: "I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me."

© Getty Images Dax and Kristen first met in 2007

Speaking of her first impression of Dax, Kristen told Today in 2019: "The only thing that I remember is that he talked so much. I was like: 'This guy can talk!'"

Two weeks after their first meeting, the Veronica Mars and Parenthood stars met again at a hockey game. This time, they began to show more of an interest in each other.

"[We] started to flirt, left, and then a day after that I get a text that says 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?'" Kristen told Today. "And I was like 'Excuse me? You sound stimulating.'"

© Variety Dax and Kristen were married in 2013

Dax previously admitted that the beginning of their romance was filled with tension as he had been in an open relationship prior to Kristen.

"There was a ton of jealousy, for pretty good reasons," he said on The Drew Barrymore Show when discussing the early years of his romance with Kristen.

"I had been in an open relationship for nine years; I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for [Kristen] to be concerned about."