Inside Emmy Awards host Nate Bargatze's staggering net worth

Comedian Nate Bargatze is gearing up to host the Emmy Awards on September 14, and it seems he has no plans to ruffle feathers with his signature witty punchlines. "I don't want to be mean," says Bargatze. "I don't want to make someone sad that's there," he told USA Today ahead of the event. "I've had a couple that I was like, 'I don't want to say that. I wouldn't want to do that,'" he says. "(You've) just got to trust yourself." He continued: "It's all just kind of 'Be yourself.' It's a good reminder to just stick to what I do, and that gives you the best chance for it to be a great night."

The 46-year-old even offered a teaser of his opening as he gets ready to take the stage at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. "I'm excited for it right now, but I know right when I go out, it'll be pretty wild and you get pretty nervous," he shared. The Emmys team has "a good way to start the show. So I'm excited about that, and a comfortable way that I'm starting the show. So it'll ease me into the night."

"It's very familiar," he added. The choice of host doesn't come as a surprise considering the comic had the highest-earning tour of 2024. As Nate prepares to swoon the crowds on Sunday, HELLO! takes a closer look at the star's net worth.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Nate is set to host the Emmy Awards

What is Nate Bargatze's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The comedian currently boasts an eye-watering $40 million fortune. Nate's comedy tour Be Funny was the highest-grossing comedy tour of 2024. The tour earnings amounted to just under $90 million after selling 1.1 million tickets to 148 shows.

© FilmMagic Nate Bargatze has an impressive net worth

The star was born in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1979, and began his stand-up comedy career in Chicago, Illinois, in the early 2000s. His breakout came in 2013 when he won both the New York Comedy Festival and the Boston Comedy Festival. Nate also starred on Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour.

© Noam Galai/NBC via Getty Images Laura Bargatze and Nate Bargatze

Nate's 2014 stand-up comedy album Yelled at by a Clown reached number two on the Billboard Top Comedy Albums chart. His 2021 Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album.

Nate is also a co-host on the Nateland podcast alongside fellow comedians Brian Bates, Dusty Slay, and Aaron Weber. And that's not to mention his impressive property portfolio – in 2018, Nata and his wife, Laura Baines, purchased a $1.135 million home in Brentwood, Tennessee. The 5,200-square-foot abode is now worth a staggering $2 million.