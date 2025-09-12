Exclusive: Lily James talks going incognito on dating apps as part of 'extensive' prep for new film Swiped

Lily James is taking on her most challenging role yet, playing Bumble and Tinder founder Whitney Wolfe Herd in the anticipated new biopic Swiped. The film follows the dating app entrepreneur's journey, the struggles she experienced in the male-dominated tech industry, and her eventual breakthrough as she becomes the youngest self-made female billionaire. HELLO! spoke to Lily at the London premiere of Swiped, where she opened up about the challenges of stepping into Wolfe's shoes, and revealed the surprising lengths she went to preparing for the role.

"No matter what happens, no matter what hard times you hit, it's what you do with it," the 36-year-old Downton Abbey star told us. "It's how you channel those experiences into something good and powerful. And I think that's what Whitney did; she's created real change and had real impact. An individual can really shift and shape culture. I found that really inspiring."

She spoke of relating to Wolfe, working in the high-pressure environment that is Hollywood. "Sadly, it's not a singular experience. I think when women read the script, or the crew or people [in general watch it], they feel seen."

Going undercover

Lily also revealed the extensive efforts she went to for the role in order to channel Whitney's "essence". "I didn't want to mimic her," she said, "but I wanted to capture something of her spirit." "The prep was amazing. I love prep as an actor because it gives you the opportunity to find the character. I spent a long time watching all her podcasts and interviews, and reading as much as I could, stealing my friend's phone and going on her dating app."

Fighting for equality

Swiped's director, Rachel Lee Goldenberg, told HELLO! that what drew her to the project was the inspirational, feminist story. "Being a woman in a workplace in a male-dominated field and feeling out how to navigate that" is the driving force behind the story, which she said is "so inspirational, fascinating and cinematic."

Writer Bill Parker agreed. "This movie deals with so many different themes and events and workplaces that I think there are going to be opportunities for people to walk away from this film with a great many conversation starters," he revealed. The pair want the film to open a conversation around workplace behaviour. Rachel added: "The point is less to have [it] wrapped up in a bow and more to discuss a real thing that I’ve seen and that I've experienced."

Powerful message

Myha'la, who plays Tisha, Whitney's best friend, highlighted: "There are so many thoughtful, provocative messages in the film, but most of all: justice is important, especially for minorities, for women, for people of colour, any minority in any place. Especially in business and tech, so many of us are still making less than the dollar to every man. So I would say this story is another success story, telling us there are ways, and never give up on yourself." "And bring your friends along!," she added.

Swiped arrives on Disney+ on 19th September.