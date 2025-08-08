Iconic A-list actress looks unrecognizable in throwback photo – do you recognize her?

She may have dreamed of a career as a dentist, but this actress went on to become the highest-paid actress on US television in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

The 53-year-old was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, and took a trip down memory lane on Thursday to share a childhood photo of herself rocking a blonde bob and sailor outfit.

The look is a far cry from the long, glossy, brunette locks she favors today, and while the photo would make you do a double-take, there is an eerie familiarity in her facial expressions.

Guess who

Appearing to have a flair for the dramatics even at a young age, the young girl grew up to be Modern Family star, Sofia Vergara.

© Instagram Sofia stunned fans with her throwback photo

Sofia's followers loved her throwback photo, with one commenting: "That cute little girl would go on to conquer the world!!" A second said: "Oh my lord you are so beautiful when you was younger and now ofc."

A third added: "Omgggg sofie yes your personality and charisma shinesssss. I see it wow wow wow what an incredible picture."



Sofia has very close ties to her hometown, which was also the birthplace of her son Manolo, now 33, whom she gave birth to when she was 18. She shares her son with her high school sweetheart, Joe González. The former couple were married from 1991 to 1993.

Sofia has spoken candidly about the fact that she gave birth to Manolo when she was only 18 years old. Speaking with People, she reflected: "I was not even 20 years old, so I don't even remember that much of my life without being a mother."

© Getty Images Sofia was once the highest-paid actress on US TV

Though she admitted: "I wish I was older sometimes, because I would've been more mature, more prepared to be a mother. That was what I got and what happened."

She added: "So I just kept going and try not to look back at it, because it is what it is. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son."

© Getty Images Sofia's son, Manolo was also born in Barranquilla

In 1998, when Manolo was about seven years old, his family relocated from Colombia to Miami, two years after his uncle Rafael was killed by a Colombian cartel in a botched kidnapping attempt.

Manola and Sofia are very close and even have a business together. In 2024, with the support of his mom, he launched TOMA, the mother-son duo's empanada brand, which serves as an ode to their love of food, and their Colombian heritage.

© Getty Images Sofia and Manolo have a great relationship

After a launch party in June 2024, Sofia took to Instagram to celebrate the new brand, joking in one of her posts: "Made by Manolo, eaten by me," which has become the brand's tagline. She added: "@eattoma is our love letter to Latin food and we are so excited to get to share it with [you] all. Thank [you] to everyone that came last night!!!"

© Getty Images Sofia and Manolo have a business together

Little is known about Manolo's personal life or his current relationship status, but his mom is already looking ahead to whenever she becomes a grandmother. "I think I'll be a fun grandmother," or rather, "abuela," she told People.