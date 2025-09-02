Big Little Lies producer reveals what Nicole Kidman is really like after 'rude' behavior

Nicole Kidman is used to making headlines, but in December 2024, she went viral for all the wrong reasons after a red carpet interview with news outlet Pop Crave. Nicole was promoting her film, Babygirl, and asked the reporter to repeat the outlet's name before shrugging, glancing off to the side, and then laughing as if to suggest she had never heard of it before. Nicole's reaction divided fans, with many calling her behavior "rude," while others found the interaction hilarious and dubbed it the "video of the year." Now, a top Hollywood producer has shared an insight into Nicole's real personality.

Bruna Papandrea, who was a producer on Nicole's Emmy award-winning series Big Little Lies, attended the Tropfest launch event at Sydney's Centennial Park on Monday and admitted that Nicole is unexpectedly hilarious. "I've worked with some really funny, funny people," the 54-year-old Adelaide-born producer behind films such as Wild and Hot Pursuit told Daily Mail Australia. "I mean, Nicole Kidman's kind of funnier than you'd think," Bruna continued. "She's made comedies, but as a person, she's very funny. She's very Australian and funny."

When Nicole's Pop Crave interview went viral, some fans praised her "offline queen" energy, with one commenting on social media: "This is one of my favorite videos because it has the untouchable grace of an A-list actor combined with the tangible humbleness of Pop Crave, and they clash so beautifully." Another said: "She laughed in their face like they were a joke, then caught herself! Oh, we love you, Nicole."

However, many were not impressed by Nicole's dismissive behavior, with one declaring: "She's rude." A second said: "Yeah I think it's kind of rude on her part." A third added: "Like lowkey the way she laughed so extremely too I'd be like [never mind] I'm not asking you anything then." A fourth said: "Sorry, but this is [expletive] awful behavior."

Nicole is tipped for Oscars glory next year and is the current favorite in the Best Actress category for Babygirl, in which she portrays high-powered CEO, Romy, who puts her career and family on the line when she has an affair with much younger intern, Samuel, played by British actor Harris Dickinson. The movie explores the power dynamics between Romy and Samuel, who pushes the boundaries of control as their relationship deepens.

The sexually charged role saw Nicole needing breaks from filming sex scenes. She told Vanity Fair: "It left me ragged. At some point, I was like, 'I don't want to be touched. I don't want to do this anymore,' but at the same time, I was compelled to do it. It's like, 'Golly, I'm doing this, and it's actually now going to be seen by the world. That's a very weird feeling."

She continued: "This is something you do and hide in your home videos. It is not a thing that normally is going to be seen by the world. I felt very exposed as an actor, as a woman, as a human being. I had to go in and go out like, I need to put my protection back on. What have I just done? Where did I go? What did I do?"