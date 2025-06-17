Brad Pitt teases star he'll no longer work with: 'Kind of sworn that off'

Brad Pitt has worked with an array of talented actors during his decades in Hollywood, but there is one famous face he isn't keen to share the big screen with again.

The 61-year-old star joked in a new interview that he has "sworn off" working with none other than George Clooney.

Brad was asked about reprising his role for a new Ocean's movie after the success of 2001's Ocean's Eleven, 2004's Ocean's Twelve, and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen.

"Well, the problem is I'd then have to work with Clooney," Brad quipped to E! News. "And I've kind of sworn that off for health reasons."

While Brad may be in two minds about starring alongside George again, he did reveal that there is a "tasty" script in the works.

"But if it were to happen," he added, "I do know there is a script out there that Mr Clooney has developed and it's pretty damn tasty."

© Getty Images Brad said George is developing a 'tasty' script

Brad has been busy recently promoting his new movie, F1, and has been spotted on several occasions with his rarely seen girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

The 32-year-old made a stylish appearance alongside Brad at the NYC premiere of F1 on Monday night, just days after joining Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid on a double date in the Big Apple.

Ines looked stunning in a halter-neck white top with a plunging neckline and sheer fabric falling from the waist, paired with a feathered white skirt.

© Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi Brad and Ines looked loved-up at the premiere event

She added a chunky brown belt and a small white handbag to complete the look and wore her brunette locks in a chic updo with strands artfully falling around her face.

Brad donned a sharp navy suit with a white button-up underneath, sporting a shaved head, which he told People "is for a character" on a film he just wrapped.

Brad and Ines were first linked in 2022 amid the actor's ongoing divorce from Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024.

© Getty Images Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce in December 2024

They made their red carpet debut in September 2024 at the Venice Film Festival and have kept a low profile ever since, apart from the occasional date night.

Personal life

Brad, who is notoriously tight-lipped about his private life, recently shared that he now feels "secure" in his personal relationships as he navigates life post-divorce.

"My personal life is always in the news," he told GQ. "It's been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let's put it that way."

© GC Images Brad and Ines were first linked in 2022

"It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do," he continued.

"So, it's always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that. Mostly I feel pretty…My life is fairly contained."

He added: "It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it's like this fly buzzing around a little bit."