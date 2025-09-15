The Witcher fans seriously torn after first look at Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth is taking up the mantle of Geralt of Rivia, following Henry Cavill's departure from The Witcher. Joining fan favourites Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan in season four, the actor made his big debut as white-haired monster slayer, Geralt, after fronting an action-packed teaser trailer. Shortly after Netflix shared a first look on Instagram, however, the show received a lukewarm response, with fans divided over Liam's rendition of the character. "Liam looks good. Still miss Cavill, but he's not a bad replacement," noted one.

"I'll miss Cavill, but I'm definitely willing to give Hemsworth a shot. I just hope the writing holds up," remarked a second. "I am obsessed and cannot wait," raved a third. Conversely, many fans voiced their disappointment in Netflix over the recasting. "I don't blame Liam, I blame Netflix. Cavill is and always will be Geralt. Switching actors so late in feels.. off," stated a fan. "Netflix, we are not watching that, and we blame you, not the actor," declared another, while a third penned: "Definitely not. Netflix is going to lose a lot of views because of this."

Why did Henry Cavill leave The Witcher?

While Henry Cavill has remained tight-lipped about his exit from The Witcher, there have been multiple factors which may have influenced his decision to leave. Just days before announcing his departure in October 2022, Henry told fans that he would be reprising his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe. A few months later, however, the A-lister confirmed that he had been dropped from the project, with James Gunn opting for a full reboot with David Corenswet at the helm.

© Netflix Henry Cavill announced his departure from The Witcher in October 2022

"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life," Henry wrote on Instagram. "I respect that James and Peter [Safran, co-chair] have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes." Following the announcement, fans hoped that the actor would return to The Witcher, but Netflix confirmed this wasn't the case, with Liam signed on instead.

Meanwhile, The Witcher has faced ongoing speculation that creative differences between Henry and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich had contributed to his exit. While this has never been confirmed, Lauren has spoken about Henry's exit, telling Total Film: "It was time for him in his life to move on. I think we've all been mourning this in our own way. I mean, we had the choice to have Geralt exit and to end the show. [But] that's not something that we were willing to do. There's just too many stories left to tell."

What is season four about?

"After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies," teases the synopsis. "As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…"

© Susie Allnutt/Netflix Season four of The Witcher will see Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri separated amidst a raging war

Season four of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on 30 October 2025.