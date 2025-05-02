The Henry Cavill movie on Netflix that proves he should be cast as the next James Bond

As speculation continues about who will become the next James Bond, one Netflix movie starring Henry Cavill has left fans convinced he's perfect for the job. The Man from U.N.C.L.E., now streaming on Netflix, shows exactly why so many believe Henry should slip into the iconic 007 tuxedo.

Henry, 40, is already a huge Hollywood star known for his charismatic screen presence. While Daniel Craig officially hung up his Bond tux after No Time To Die in 2021, producers still haven't confirmed who will step into the role.

However, fans have long pointed out Henry as the ideal successor. With good reason, too, since The Man from U.N.C.L.E. feels like the perfect audition tape.

Henry Cavill's standout spy performance

In Guy Ritchie's stylish 2015 spy thriller, Henry stars as Napoleon Solo, a slick and sophisticated secret agent. Solo is charming, sharp-dressed, and effortlessly cool – precisely the attributes fans want in their next Bond.

Set during the Cold War, the film follows Solo, a CIA operative, who teams up with KGB agent Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer). Their mission is to stop a criminal organisation from destabilising the world order.

Henry's portrayal has the classic Bond ingredients: sharp wit, action-packed sequences, and a natural elegance. He confidently balances charm and toughness, reminiscent of Sean Connery or Pierce Brosnan in their prime.

Fans frequently praise Henry’s impeccable suits, suave personality, and calm-under-pressure demeanour in the film — exactly what you’d expect from 007.

Bond connections and perfect timing

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. has another surprising connection to Bond: the original 1960s TV series was co-created by Ian Fleming, the man behind James Bond himself. It's no wonder Henry looked right at home in the slick spy universe.

Over the years, other actors who became Bond first appeared in similar spy-themed shows or films. Roger Moore famously starred as Simon Templar in The Saint, and Pierce Brosnan gained fame as Remington Steele before stepping into the 007 role.

Even Daniel Craig, before becoming Bond, starred in Layer Cake, a British crime thriller with a similar vibe to the Bond franchise.

All this history seems to point to Henry as a logical choice — though it may also be the reason he doesn’t land the role.

Why Henry Cavill might miss out on Bond

Despite his perfect fit for Bond, Henry's superstar status could be the very reason he’s overlooked. Bond producer Barbara Broccoli recently indicated she is seeking someone fresh, in their thirties, and potentially less well-known.

Barbara previously selected Daniel Craig precisely because he wasn't a predictable choice, and she might continue that tradition. She told the Associated Press: "Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It's the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction."

Henry, who became a global superstar playing Superman, might be considered too recognisable to take on another iconic role without overshadowing it. The Bond franchise typically prefers actors who can grow into their star status through the character.

However, fans argue Henry deserves the role precisely because of how naturally he embodies the qualities of a perfect Bond — charisma, style, and sophistication.

Fans continue their support

Henry himself has expressed interest in the role previously. In interviews, he's mentioned he'd gladly step into Bond's famous shoes if the opportunity arises.

Fans continue to rally behind him, pointing to The Man from U.N.C.L.E. as proof of how ideal he would be. One fan wrote recently: "Henry Cavill was born to play James Bond. Just watch The Man from U.N.C.L.E. — it’s all there."

Another agreed: "If the producers have doubts, just look at him as Napoleon Solo. It’s practically an audition tape for Bond!"

Even if he ultimately isn't cast, Henry’s performance in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. will always stand as compelling evidence that he could have been one of the best Bonds ever.

What’s next for Henry Cavill?

Henry has recently left behind his roles as Superman and Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher, sparking further speculation about his next career move.

He’s set to star in upcoming projects like Warhammer 40,000, a franchise he's passionate about, and an untitled spy thriller, further hinting at his continued affinity for espionage roles, and also the Voltron movie, which he just finished filming in Australia.

Cavill is also attached to star in a reboot of the 1986 action fantasy film, Highlander, which will be directed by John Wick's Chad Stahelski.

Fans can enjoy Henry’s sophisticated spy performance right now, streaming The Man from U.N.C.L.E. on Netflix.