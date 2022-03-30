The Witcher star Henry Cavill shares exciting update on season three The Geralt actor has reunited with one very important co-star

Fans who areeagerly awaiting season three of Netflix fantasy series The Witcher will be thrilled to hear that star of the show, Henry Cavill, has shared an exciting update.

MORE: The Witcher: everything we know about season three so far

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday 29 March, the actor revealed that he has recently reunited with a very important co-star - the horse that plays Geralt's four-legged companion, Roach!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched The Witcher season two?

He posted a series of photos of the Friesian beauty - whose real name is Hector - and his trainer Laszlo Juhász which he captioned: "Reunited with my equine friend Hector today, and my human friend Laszlo! After a good ride out through the mountains, Hector showed off some of his new rearing skills. He's showing some promise."

MORE: 6 shows like The Witcher to watch while you wait for season three

MORE: See what the incredible cast of Netflix's The Witcher look like out of costume

The post, which suggests that production for the new episodes could kick off any day now, sparked a huge reaction from fans. They took to the comment section in their hundreds to express just how excited they are.

"Oh, good to see you again Hector. Looking like production has begun again," one wrote while another added: "Signs of season 3 underway!!! Hurray!!!" A third added: "Finally a Hector post! Can't wait for S3!!!"

It's believed that the snaps were taken in Kranjska Gora in North Slovenia, where the cast and crew have descended upon to film the upcoming season.

MORE: Did you spot this star of The Witcher in Netflix's new drama Vikings Valhalla?

It's been confirmed that season three will be based on The Time of Contempt, the second book in the original The Witcher saga by Andrzej Sapkowski. As readers will know, the instalment sees Yennefer, Ciri and Geralt journey to Aretuza so that Ciri can master her magic, but it's also been teased that there will also be some "dark" moments in the new episodes.

"In season three, we're introducing the Scoia'tael, this army of elves that's fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard," Lauren told Polygon last year. "And they don't come off so great. It's a pretty sort of harsh, dark storyline."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.