Netflix's The Witcher cancelled after Henry Cavill recasting - details

Netflix’s The Witcher has some bittersweet news for fans. After confirming that Henry Cavill would be replaced by Liam Hemsworth as the lead, Netflix has now revealed that the show will return for a fifth and final season before ending for good - and that seasons four and five will be filmed back-to-back.

The news was announced accompanied by a video from the table reading for the new season, with the caption reading: “It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent.”

WATCH: Henry's final appearance as Geralt in The Witcher

Responded to the news, one person wrote: "I don't know anyone that wants this show without Henry Cavill,” while another person added: “Fans aren’t going to come back. The viewership from last season wasn’t good even with Henry there.” A third person added: “Damn shame the team ruined a good thing. Cavell as the Witcher is 80% of the show, really what's left if he's not there.”

© Netflix Henry left after season 3

Upon leaving the show, Henry was full of praise for his replacement, saying: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season four,” Cavill said in a statement at the time. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

© Jamie McCarthy He has been replaced with Liam Hemsworth

Liam has also opened up about his excitement, adding: “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

© Susie Allnutt Henry Cavill, Joey Batey in The Witcher season 3

However, Henry later told the Philippine Star that one of the reasons he left was due to a disagreement with the showrunners, saying they couldn’t find a “balance between the showrunners' vision and my love for the books”.

© Getty Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso attend the season 3 premiere of "The Witcher" at Outernet London on June 28, 2023 in London, England

It has been an incredibly busy time for the Superman star, as he recently confirmed that he was expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. Sharing the happy news at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on Monday night, he told Access Hollywood: “I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited.” Aw!